Navratri 2020 Day 2: Worship Devi Brahmacharini for virtue and peace

The auspicious occasion of Navratri, the nine days of festivities to welcome Goddess Durga, begins on Saturday (October 17). Like a ray of hope, this Indian festivity is more significant this time because of the favourable planetary positions this year. This year, the festivities begin on October 17 and end on October 25.

The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to worship Goddess Durga or feminine power, and is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms and each day is dedicated to one of her avatars. There are four types of Navratris in the year, out of which only widely celebrated - the Chaitra (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri.

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the daughter of Daksha Prajapati. She is Sati - who later marries Lord Shiva. However, as Brahmacharini, she is worshipped in the unmarried form.

Maa Brahmacharini is depicted as walking bare feet, carrying a Japa Mala (rosary) in her right hand and a Kamandalu in her left hand respectively. Her governing planet is Mars (Mangal), the controller of fortunes, therefore her devotees pray to her on the second day of Navratri, seeking her blessings for peace and blessings for peace, virtue and prosperity.

You can chant these mantras of Maa Brahmacharini:

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नम:

Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Karpadma Abhyamaksh Mala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttam

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Navratri!