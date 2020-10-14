Navratri 2020: When does the festival begin and puja timings - All you need to know

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Navratri is almost here! Navratri begins from October 17 and will end on October 25. The nine-day long festival concludes with Vijaya Dashami celebrations, which falls between October 25-26 due to the timings.
Navratri is dedicated to the different forms of Maa Durga. The devotees worship nine avatars of the goddess in these nine days.
The festival is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri falls between March and April while Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri takes place between September and October.
As we are all set to celebrate Navratri, here are the dates to keep in mind and the puja timings.
Take a look:
October 17, Day 1 - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:23 AM to 10:12 AM
Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM
October 18, Day 2 - Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja
October 19, Day 3 - Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja
October 20, Day 4 - Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat
October 21, Day 5 - Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan
October 22, Day 6 - Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja
October 23, Day 7 - Saptami, Kalaratri Puja
October 24, Day 8 - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami
October 25, Day 9 - Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami
October 26, Day 10 - Vijaya Dashami, Durga Visarjan
(according to drikpanchang.com)
Along with Navratri, people also celebrate Durga Puja with much fervour. It is a major festival of the Bengalis but is celebrated across the globe.
The dates for Durga Puja 2020 are:
October 21 - Panchami
October 22 - Shashthi
October 23 -Saptami
October 24 - Ashtami
October 25 - Navami
October 26 - Vijaya Dashami
Here's wishing our readers a very happy Navratri and a prosperous Durga Puja!