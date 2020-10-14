Navratri 2020: When does the festival begin and puja timings - All you need to know

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Navratri is almost here! Navratri begins from October 17 and will end on October 25. The nine-day long festival concludes with Vijaya Dashami celebrations, which falls between October 25-26 due to the timings.

Navratri is dedicated to the different forms of Maa Durga. The devotees worship nine avatars of the goddess in these nine days.

The festival is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri falls between March and April while Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri takes place between September and October.

As we are all set to celebrate Navratri, here are the dates to keep in mind and the puja timings.

Take a look:

October 17, Day 1 - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:23 AM to 10:12 AM

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM

October 18, Day 2 - Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19, Day 3 - Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20, Day 4 - Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21, Day 5 - Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22, Day 6 - Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23, Day 7 - Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24, Day 8 - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 9 - Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 10 - Vijaya Dashami, Durga Visarjan

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Along with Navratri, people also celebrate Durga Puja with much fervour. It is a major festival of the Bengalis but is celebrated across the globe.

The dates for Durga Puja 2020 are:

October 21 - Panchami

October 22 - Shashthi

October 23 -Saptami

October 24 - Ashtami

October 25 - Navami

October 26 - Vijaya Dashami

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Navratri and a prosperous Durga Puja!