हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navratri 2020

Navratri 2020: When does the festival begin and puja timings - All you need to know

Navratri is dedicated to the different forms of Maa Durga. The devotees worship nine avatars of the goddess in nine days. 

Navratri 2020: When does the festival begin and puja timings - All you need to know
Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Navratri is almost here! Navratri begins from October 17 and will end on October 25. The nine-day long festival concludes with Vijaya Dashami celebrations, which falls between October 25-26 due to the timings. 

Navratri is dedicated to the different forms of Maa Durga. The devotees worship nine avatars of the goddess in these nine days. 

The festival is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri falls between March and April while Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri takes place between September and October. 

As we are all set to celebrate Navratri, here are the dates to keep in mind and the puja timings.

Take a look:

October 17, Day 1 - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:23 AM to 10:12 AM
Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM

October 18, Day 2 - Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19, Day 3 - Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20, Day 4 - Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21, Day 5 - Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22, Day 6 - Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23, Day 7 - Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24, Day 8 - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 9 - Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 10 - Vijaya Dashami, Durga Visarjan

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Along with Navratri, people also celebrate Durga Puja with much fervour. It is a major festival of the Bengalis but is celebrated across the globe. 

The dates for Durga Puja 2020 are:

October 21 - Panchami 

October 22 - Shashthi

October 23 -Saptami 

October 24 - Ashtami 

October 25 - Navami

October 26 - Vijaya Dashami

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Navratri and a prosperous Durga Puja!

Tags:
Navratri 2020Durga Puja 2020navrati datesdurga puja datesnavratri timings
Next
Story

Navratri 2020: Full schedule, puja timings, date and day-wise puja chart
  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Gonda Acid Attack : Encounter of Accused of Acid attack is questioned