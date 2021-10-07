Navratri 2021, Day 1: Worship goddess Shailputri for attaining spiritual growth

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Navratri has begun from today and the entire nation is soaked in the festive fervour. The 9-day long festival of goddess Durga celebrates the victory of good over evil. Nine different forms of goddess Shakti are prayed to in these 9 days of Navratri. The festival commences from October 7 and will last till Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 15, this year respectively.

There are four types of Navratris in a year, but only 2 are widely celebrated - the Chaitra (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri.

On first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. The day begins with her worship and because it is the Day 1 of Navratri, Ghatashthapana is first performed which includes kalash sthapana.

MAA SHAILPUTRI PUJA RITUAL:

Maa Shailputri is one of the Navadurgas and is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Also known by the name of Sati, Parvati, Bhawani or Hemavati (daughter of Himavat - the king of Himalayas), Maa Shailputri is hailed as mother nature and prayed to for attaining spiritual awakening.

There are various legends associated with her incarnation as the daughter of king Daksha Prajapati - Sati, and then later has Parvati - the daughter of king Himavat, who is the consort of Lord Shiva.

She is the daughter of the mountains and is depicted with two hands, a crescent on her forehead, a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her right hand respectively. She is mounted on Nandi - the bull.

Chant this mantra of Devi Shailputri to seek her blessings:

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Prayer to the Goddess:

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्ध कृतशेखराम् ।

वृषारूढाम् शूलधराम् शैलपुत्रीम् यशस्विनीम् ॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Meaning: "I pay my obeisance to the divine mother Shailputri, who bestows upon the choicest boons to the devotees. The moon in the crescent form is adorned as the crown on her forehead. She is mounted on the bullock. She holds a lance in her hand. She is Yashasvini - the celebrated mother Durga.

Maa Shailputri is also considered to be the goddess of root chakra -- which is evoked for spiritual awakening through meditation. It is believed that the Devi gives Shakti to attain higher spiritual growth. She is worshipped as Purna Prakriti Durga. Her abode is Muladhara Chakra and she covers the entire atmosphere.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri!