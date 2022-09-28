Navratri 2022, Day 3 puja: Pray to Maa Chandraghanta for courage!

New Delhi: The auspicious nine-day festival of Sharadiya Navratri, falling in the months of September-October is here. This year the festival began on September 26 and will last till October 4 with Dussehra (Vijayadashami) on the 5th respectively. Nine different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for 9 days.

Navratri coincides with Durga Puja (a major festival of the Bengali community across the globe). Both signify the victory of good over evil. On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped by devotees. In this avatar, the goddess removes all the obstacles from her devotees' lives and blesses them with valour and courage.

NAVRATRI DAY 3: PRAY TO MAA CHANDRAGHANTA

As the name signifies, Chandraghanta means a half-moon shaped like a bell. It is believed that Devi Chandraghanta eradicates her bhakts' worries, sins, physical and mental pain. Seated on a tiger/lion, goddess Chandraghanta is Dashabhuja or the one with ten hands—each holding a significant item. One of her hands remains in Abhayamudra or the blessings posture.

She has a third eye on her forehead and stands for bravery. Trishul, Lotus, Gada, Kamandal, Sword, Bow, Arrow, Japa Mala, Abhayamudra, Gyan mudra are her weapons and she mounts on a tiger.

The goddess can take a ferocious form if the need arises for the betterment of society. She is well equipped for a war-like situation and has destroyed several demons on the battlefield. Her devotees pray to her for courage and strength.

MAA CHANDRAGHANTA MANTRAS FOR COURAGE AND VALOUR

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Here's a Stuti of Maa Chandraghanta as well:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Navratri and Durga Puja!