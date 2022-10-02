Navratri 2022, Day 7 puja: Maa Kalaratri blesses her devotees with 'fearlessness', chant her mantras!

Navratri 2022, Day 7 puja: On Saptami, the fiercest form of Durga - Maa Kalratri or Kalaratri (Kaalratri) is worshipped. Sharad Navratri began this year on September 26 and will last till October 4 with Dussehra or Vijayadashami marked on the 5th of this month respectively. In Navratri, 9 different forms of Devi Durga are prayed to.

Navratri is celebrated in different ways in the country. While some observe fasts, others enjoy Dandiya and Garba nights. 9-day-long Navratri coincides with the Durga Puja festivity (which is widely celebrated by the Bengali community) across the globe.

NAVRATRI 2022: MAA KALARATRI PUJA

Devi Kalratri is regarded as one of the many destructive forms of Maa Shakti which includes Kali, Mahakali, Bhadrakali, Bhairavi, Mrityu, Rudrani, Chamunda, Chandi and Durga. On the 7th day of Navratri, Devi Kalaratri, also known by the name Kalratri is worshipped.

Often Kali and Kalaratri are used interchangeably but the two deities are separate respectively.

CHANT MAA KALRATRI MANTRAS:

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

MAA KALRATRI PRARTHANA:

एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।

लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥

वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।

वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

(Mantras as mentioned in Drikpanchang.com)

DEVI KALRATRI PUJA VIDHI:

Devi Kalratri is believed to be the fiercest form of Durga, and her appearance often invokes a feeling of fear. She is the destroyer of all demon entities, ghosts, spirits and negative energies, who disappear upon knowing of her arrival.

Kalaratri is also associated with the crown chakra (the Sahasrara chakra). She bestows the believer with siddhis and niddhis, namely knowledge, power and wealth.

Also called the Shubankari which means auspicious in Sanskrit, it is said that she gives auspicious and positive results to her devotees, making them fearless. She is also known by the names Raudri and Dhumorna.

Her weapons include hooked vajra and curved sword, Abhayamudra, and Varadamudra. She is mounted on a donkey, lion or tiger as per various legends.

Happy Navratri and Durga Pujo to all!