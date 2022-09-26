Navratri 2022: Give up your need for luxury to appease Maa Durga's troubles

Navratri 2022: Navratri 2022 is just around the corner and the entire country will start celebrating this auspicious festival. This occasion lasts nine days, and each of its nine days is devoted to a different avatar of Goddess Durga. In addition, Navratri celebrations involve creating delicious Satvik dishes and spending time with family and friends. However, why do we celebrate Navratri? Read on to know the true significance of the nine-day festival.

Navratri 2022: Significance

According to mythology, Lord Brahma, the most omnipotent God, gave Mahishasura the gift (vardaan) of immortality to secure his eternal life. But this blessing came with one condition: Mahishasura must be vanquished by a woman. Mahishasura graciously accepted the gift because he could not imagine a woman could ever kill him. However, as time went on and Mahishasura and his followers grew more powerful, no god was able to stop them from assaulting humanity on Earth.

The three most powerful Hindu gods—Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva—decided to join after observing this situation in order to create the goddess Durga with their energies, who would be strong and powerful enough to slay Mahishasura. Before beginning the battle, the gods equipped Goddess Durga with exactly nine weapons to defeat Mahishasura.

For ten days, the demon and Goddess Durga battled. Goddess Durga had a really difficult ten days. Mahishasura constantly changed his appearance during this time to deceive the goddess. He eventually changed into a buffalo, though, and Goddess Durga was able to lure him. As a result, Goddess Durga vanquished the demons in this way and killed Mahishasura.

Navratri (9 nights) stands as the testimony to good over evil. Thus, some devotees observe fast because they want to give up something important from their lives- convenience in order to honour Maa Durga's sacrifice for us and the trouble she went through during those nine days.

