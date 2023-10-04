Navratri 2023 Calendar: When Does Durga Puja Start? Check Date, Significance And Colours For 9 Days

The auspicious festival of Navratri and Durga Puja, which will culminate in Dusshera is knocking on our doors. October 2023 brings with it many Hindu festivals that will be celebrated by devotees across the nation - albeit, following different customs - with fanfare. While Navratri is a 9-day affair, ending with Dusshera on the 10th day, the last four days are celebrated in many places, especially West Bengal, as Durga puja. This grand festival signifies the victory of good over evil. According to Drik Panchang, Navratri will begin on October 15 while Pitru Paksha will continue till October 14.

Navratri 2023: Day-Wise Calendar

Day 1: October 15 - Pratipada

Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

Day 2: October 16 - Dwitiya

Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3: October 17 - Tritiya

Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4: October 18 - Chaturthi

Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

Day 5: October 19 - Panchami

Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja

Day 6: October 20 - Shashthi

Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja

Day 7: October 21 - Saptami

Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja

Day 8: October 22 - Ashtami

Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja

Day 9: October 23 - Navami

Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa

Day 10: October 24 - Dashami/Dusshera

Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Significance

Shardiya Navratri falls in the lunar month Ashwin during Sharad Ritu. Across the country, Navratri is celebrated with much pomp and show. Devotees observe fast for nine days, especially in North India. In several parts of the country, especially West Bengal and other eastern states of India, the last four days of Navratri are celebrated as Durga Puja. On the tenth day, Dusshera is celebrated while in Bengal, Vijaya Dashami is celebrated when devotees bid goodbye to Ma Durga with Durga Visarjan. On nine days, nine avatars of Devi Durga are worshipped and each avatar of Navdurga represents a distinct characteristic of Goddess Durga. Each day, a specific prasad is offered to Navdurga to get her blessings.

Navratri 2023: 9 Colours For Each Day

Nine different colours are allocated to each day of Navratri. According to Drik Panchang, "The colour of the day is decided on the weekday. Each weekday is ruled by one of the planets or Navgrahas and accordingly, colours are assigned to each day." Here are the colours for each day of Navratri 2023:

Day 1: Orange (October 15)

Day 2: White (October 16)

Day 3: Red (October 17)

Day 4: Royal Blue (October 18)

Day 5: Yellow (October 19)

Day 6: Green (October 20)

Day 7: Grey (October 21)

Day 8: Purple (October 22)

Day 9: Peacock Green (October 23)