Surya Grahan, Chandra Grahan 2023: Solar And Lunar Eclipse Dates In October, When And Where To Watch

As we step into October, you can feel the festivities all around. The air is cooler and soon, it will be time for Navratri and Durga Puja. Not just these festivals, October 2023 is also a month where two important celestial events will take place - skywatchers will be able to enjoy two eclipses this month - a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse. When the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby obscuring the view of the Sun from a small part of the Earth, totally or partially, a solar eclipse occurs. In the case of a lunar eclipse, the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the Moon to be darkened. Let's check out the dates of October 2023 eclipses. While eclipses are scientific phenomenon, they have immense cultural and religious significance in India

Solar Eclipse 2023: Surya Grahan Date, Timings

On October 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will take place. The mesmerizing "ring of fire" will be visible to millions of skywatchers across the Western Hemisphere. According to the space agency NASA, an annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth. As the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun. "As a result, the Moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the Moon," shares NASA.

Solar Eclipse Date: October 14, 2023

Solar Eclipse October 2023 Begins: 11:29 PM, October 14, 2023 (New Delhi)

Solar Eclipse October 2023 Ends: 11:34 PM, October 14, 2023 (New Delhi)

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan Date, Timings

The second and the last lunar eclipse will take place on October 28 - 29. During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appears to darken and may take on a reddish or orange tint. This is because some of the Earth's atmosphere refracts or bends sunlight around the Earth and onto the Moon, casting a reddish hue.

Lunar Eclipse Date: October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse Begins: 11:31 PM, October 28, 2023 (New Delhi)

Lunar Eclipse Ends: 3:36 AM, October 29, 2023 (New Delhi)

Will The October Lunar Eclipse And Solar Eclipse Be Visible From India?

The Lunar Eclipse will be seen from across the world - wherever the moon is above the horizon, including Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, and Oceania. It will be visible in the southwestern sky from New Delhi. The maximum Eclipse in India will occur at 1:45 AM (October 29), when 12% of the lunar disk will be in shadow.

The annular solar eclipse of October 14 will not be visible from India. But from anywhere in the world, skywatchers can witness the annular eclipse online and for free as NASA will live-stream it on its YouTube channel. The website of timeanddate.com also offers a livestream and liveblog experience, with real-time updates and information.

