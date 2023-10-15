Navratri 2023 Ghatasthapana: Puja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri And Rituals For Day 1 Of Shardiya Navratri

Sharadiya Navratri, set to commence next week, will begin on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The initiation of Navratri, known as Kalash installation or Ghatasthapana, takes place on the first day, Pratipada Tithi. The festival spans nine days, known as Chaitra Navratri, wherein Maa Durga's nine avatars are venerated with fervor across the nation. Devotees, displaying utmost devotion, come together to celebrate this occasion. The nine forms of Maa Durga honored each day are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. During the festival, individuals observe fasts and present offerings, or 'bhog,' to the goddess.

Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana ceremony should be performed on October 15, marking the onset of Shardiya Navratri.

The Ghatasthapana Muhurat falls during Abhijit Muhurat on Pratipada Tithi, aligning with the auspicious Chitra Nakshatra. The favorable Muhurat for the Ghatasthapana commences at 11:44 am and concludes at 12:30 pm.

The Pratipada Tithi commences on October 14 at 11:24 pm and concludes on October 16 at 12:32 am. Chitra Nakshatra begins on October 14 at 4:24 pm and ends on October 15 at 6:13 pm. Lastly, the Vaidhriti Yoga starts on October 14 at 10:25 am and concludes on October 15 at 10:25 am.

Navratri 2023: Kalash Sthapana Puja Vidhi

Here's a step-by-step guide for the rituals on the first day of Navratri:

1. Begin the day by waking up early and taking a bath.

2. Don clean clothes and bring a new kalash (urn) to the puja room.

3. Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the earthen vase.

4. Fill the Kalash with soil (mitti) and grains (millets).

5. Pour Ganga jal (holy water) into the Kalash and offer betel nut, sandalwood, akshat, durva grass, and coins.

6. Place an unpeeled coconut on the top/mouth of the Kalash.

7. Offer flowers, mango leaves, incense, and a diya to the Kalash.

8. Recite the Devi mantra.

9. Perform acts of charity and make donations as a daily ritual.

Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023: Navratri Kalash Sthapana samagri

Essential items for the ceremony include:

- A wide-mouthed earthen pot for sowing barley

- Five Pallavas - Ashoka leaves, mango leaves, peepal leaves, gular leaves, banyan leaves

- Betel nut, mouli (sacred thread), perfume, flower garland, and red flowers

- Clean earth, clay or copper urn, and a lid to cover it

- A chowki (small stool), red cloth, Gangajal, and sandalwood

- Jata Vala Coconut, Akshat, Durva, Dhoop, and Sikka (coin)

- Saptadhanya (7 types of grains) - Barley, Moong (green gram), Rice, Sesame, and Kangni (foxtail millet)

- Leaves, cardamom, clove, and incense

