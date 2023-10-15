Navratri 2023, Day 1: Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Kalash Sthapana, And Mantra To Worship Maa Shailputri

Shardiya Navratri 2023: The joyous occasion of Shardiya Navratri is upon us, marking a nine-day festivity starting from October 15 and concluding on October 24. This auspicious event is dedicated to the veneration of Maa Durga and her nine incarnations, collectively known as Navadurga.

During Navratri, devotees honor the nine forms of Maa Durga, commencing with the worship of Maa Shailputri on the first day. She is revered as the divine energy of Maa Durga, symbolizing spiritual awakening, and is depicted seated on a Nandi bull, holding a flower in her right hand and a trident in her left.

Shardiya Navratri, Day 1: Maa Shailputri is worshipped, Significance

The worship of Maa Shailputri on the inaugural day of Navratri is a significant ritual. Maa Shailputri, also known as Sati in her previous existence, is portrayed adorned with a crescent on her forehead, wielding a trident and a lotus flower in her hands, seated on a Nandi bull.

In accordance with Hindu mythology, Maa Shailputri is regarded as the daughter of Himalayan king Himavat and Maina. She embodies the divine powers of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh and is venerated as a manifestation of mother nature, invoked for spiritual enlightenment.

As per Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana muhurat for this ritual begins at 11:44 am and concludes at 12:30 pm on October 15, marking the initiation of the sacred nine-day celebration of Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri, Day 1: Samagri, Puja Vidhi and Timing

Devotees observe the Kalash sthpana ritual at their homes on the first day of Navratri to seek the blessings of Maa Durga. The puja vidhi involves purifying the designated area with gangajal, drawing a swastika on a wooden chowki, placing a Kalash on top with mango leaves, water or gangajal, a betel nut, coins, durva, and a turmeric knot. A coconut wrapped in a red cloth is positioned on top, and an idol of Maa Durga is placed alongside a pattern of rice (akshat) and covered with a red or pink chunri. Additionally, an Akhand Jyoti is kindled along with the Kalash installation, followed by the worship of Maa Shailputri.

Shardiya Navratri, Maa Shailputri: Mantras to chant

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्ध कृतशेखराम् ।

वृषारूढाम् शूलधराम् शैलपुत्रीम् यशस्विनीम् ॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)