Navratri In Tamil Nadu: Households Display Dolls In Navratri Golu Even As Art Of Doll Making Is On Wane

The festival of Navratri, a nine-night celebration dedicated to goddess Durga, as well as Lakshmi - Saraswati, with various rituals is celebrated in various ways across the country. While people in the North of the country fast during the celebration, those in the Western part celebrate it with Garba dances and the eastern part celebrates Durga Puja. In South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Navratri Golu (or Bommai Golu) is an essential tradition during the festival. Households display elaborately decorated dolls and idols, showcasing mythology and culture.

In Madurai, the residence of one Ashokan stands out with an impressive display of over 4,360 Golu dolls. His collection includes deities like Rama, Vishnu, Shiva, and Parvati, as well as notable figures like former Tamil Nadu chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa. As per Ashokan, the art of crafting bommais (dolls) has been disappearing over time and families engaged in the culture have also lessened.

Speaking to ANI, Ashokan said "We have made 4,362 bommais this year. Unfortunately, this art has been decreasing and the families who are engaged in the art have also reduced. The bommais are expensive since they are crafted by hand and because of the price fewer people are buying them. Barely 10 families in one city make the bommais."

Further, he said that he has crafted several designs of the bommai including cartoons as well. "We have made several designs of these dolls including cartoon characters like Chota Bheem also," said Ashokan. Sushmita, a fourth-year student said that they wait for the festival throughout the year. "I like the festival of Navratri Golu. There are different types of dolls and idols that we make during the festival. I wait throughout the year for the festival to come," said Sushmita.