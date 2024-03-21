New Moon in Pisces 2024: How This Astrological Event Continues To Influence Lives Of Each Zodiac Sign

On March 10, 2024, there was a New Moon in Pisces and this astrological phenomenon will continue to have a lasting impact on the 12 zodiac signs for days to come, astrologers share. Also, with the progress of the astrological new year from March 19, people all are worried about how these celestial events are going to impact their lives. To offer light on the same, Pandit Jagannath Guruji highlights how the energy from such celestial events is going to influence your life. Read on.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The New Moon in Pisces allows the Aries native to explore their in-depth emotional side during this phase. It is believed that the energy present due to it shall be pretty helpful in organizing yourself to the best, feeling much better than ever before. Also, you can prefer emphasizing to meet new people as well during this time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The influence of the New Moon is Pisces for Taurus natives is that they will find themselves getting more relaxed, calm, and composed. The overhype nature might be seen diminishing, allowing them to enjoy life in a free manner. However, minor health issues can cause some trouble meanwhile.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For those Geminis who want to work on their intuition, now is the right time. The energy because of the New Moon in Pisces will allow you to gain confidence and focus which can be utilised here. Also, you will feel like you are on top of the world, but don’t get over-excited as doing so might backfire for you. Rather, consider taking things slowly ahead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancerians will find their emotional tendency getting heightened during this phase. As a result, you might get easily attached to people and simultaneously, you may easily get hurt by them as well. Though being sensitive is a good thing, you need to be cautious while meeting people.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo’s creativity skills might be shining again, thanks to the New Moon in Pisces. Get up back on your legs and transform your surroundings with the help of the creative artist who is trying to rise from within. It is the perfect time if you want to bring some changes at home or office. So, without any delay, hop on to the task and see the magic happening.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo natives will find things back again in their control and the New Moon in Pisces could be a major reason behind it. Since you are feeling great once again, do not let this energy go wasted. Utilize it to improve conditions at home and office along with giving time to yourself, bettering your overall well-being.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Librans will find this phase quite fruitful for their relationship. Be it married, engaged, or dating couples, you will find stars sparkling in your bonding, giving you sheer pleasure from within. Even single people are believed to meet someone with whom they want to establish a healthy love relationship.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The energy present around you due to the New Moon in Pisces can impact your subconscious desires, both positively and negatively. Thus, you are advised to keep your mind calm for a few days. Also, do not make hasty decisions as things might get complex for you. Health-wise, things will remain average for you and your family.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius folks may find this time not that great in terms of inner peace and attaining spirituality. Your mind may remain confused, probably thinking about numerous things at a time. Try to give yourself a break from your hectic routine and simply relax to get the real you back in form.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Some ups and downs could be recorded on the personal and professional fronts. However, do not panic and stress as things will eventually get better. Have patience and act according to the situation. Business owners will be able to achieve their realistic goals, generating good profits.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarian’s social circle might see a sudden boom, making them feel like a star around people. You may feel like you are on top of the world again, but do not get excessively joyous as people might end up taking undue advantage of you. Try to bond with those who seem to be evoking positive vibes.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Those Pisces natives who are planning to start fresh on the entrepreneurial journey could use this energy by amalgamating it with your planning and strategy. Remember, teamwork is going to play a crucial role during this period. With days passing by, you will see your creative side booming, allowing you to make some ground-breaking decisions.