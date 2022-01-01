New Year 2022 horoscope predictions: Aries, Leo or Virgo - Which zodiac sign will benefit the most?

New Year 2022 horoscope predictions: The year 2021 has been a mixed bag and a year of recovery for many of us after 2020. A couple of years ago, a few Astrologers, including myself, predicted that the world would see some turmoil around 2019-2022. Over the past two years, the world has indeed seen a lot of changes. COVID-19 is here to stay for a while, but such is the adaptability of humankind, that we can live with it.

(These New Year 2022 horoscope predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar)

Aries: Singles can find a partner!

Continue focusing on your work. Saturn is in the 10th house, the house of Karma, and in its own sign. The results should be seen with the support of Jupiter currently positioned in the 11th house. In April, Saturn will transit to the 11th house, where your gains are still in continuum for the efforts you have been putting over the past year.

However, with the transit of Jupiter in its own house Pisces, one’s focus should be towards charity, meditation, and inner development, effectively bringing both economic and spiritual gains throughout the year.

Rahu will transit to the house of Aries from April. This transit may bring an interesting change in one’s mindset. It will make you focus more intensively and push you to do or accept risky challenges. Smart and risk-averse Arian should cash out or monetize all the challenging work done over past years and consolidate their savings.

Those who are single can expect to find their partner during the second half of the year. Expect intensity in your relationship right from day one. It is good to seek advice but, in all sense, you will be head over heels for your partner.

Taurus: Health issues need focus

The year is for building partnerships, relationships, and planning for a long-term outlook. The start of the year will continue to be good especially for those in the field of providing workforce and consultancy services. From April, opportunities in earth sciences and mining may be a better bet.

For people who are already in a relationship, or those looking for romance, this is the year where you need to understand your partner’s mindset. Explore and figure out their inner thoughts so that you can build a healthy partnership. The second half of the year will be the time to spend with your family. Some travel may be beneficial with loved ones. This is the time for introspection.

Any health-related issues need to be addressed in a timely manner. Maintain good and regular dietary practices to lead a healthy life. A healthy body leads to a healthy mind. This year, you will get a lot of support from your peers, colleagues, and subordinates. This is the time to lead and execute your plan. March on and success is round the corner.

Gemini: Recognize and leverage this hidden talent

This year, you will see many opportunities come your way with the support of your mentors and elders. The interesting aspect is that your activities and work will receive a lot of support from unknown and hidden supporters. Travel has been challenging in Covid times, and yet for Geminis, a lot of work and income will come from other places.

Results from all the demanding work and efforts will start to materialize by April. Your career success will witness some transformation. People in social services, service-related industries like travel, food and beverage, mental health and well-being, life sciences, public speaking, arts, and literature will see enormous success.

While romance may not be an area of focus for many Geminis this year, yet for those who are in a relationship, marriage is on the cards after May and will be a suitable time to settle with your partner.

One will see some remarkable improvement in relations with elders, and mentors all through the course of the year. For students, there are a lot of opportunities to upgrade their skills. Continue learning and keep upgrading to open up new avenues for your career.

Cancer: Try to maintain a healthy lifestyle

The new year is full of wonderful possibilities for Cancerians to chart a new course of their life, be it career or love life. They should identify and figure out the best approach for their businesses or work and make necessary changes. Till April, it is good to forge or explore new partnerships and opportunities, especially with foreign or overseas companies or people. From April onwards, develop these relationships and work with full force to achieve your desired results.

This year, you should put a lot of effort to make sure that your home and loved ones are secure and safe. Try to ensure that the distance between you and your spouse does not increase during these times. Your spouse is the pillar of your emotional and mental strength. For those who are single, this is time for introspection and exploring the type of partner you would like to spend your life with.

Students who are still in school and college, this is the year when you can focus on earth sciences and occult sciences. It is time to work hard behind the scenes and surprise everyone with your results.

The year will still be mixed in terms of mobility, travel, and most of us will still be working from home. It is time to keep yourself physically active by doing a lot of yoga and exercises to keep yourself fit. Try to incorporate balanced dietary habits to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Leo - Love is in the air!

Those who are single should begin their search for a partner, and those who are in a relationship should get settled. In april you will start discovering your partner/spouse’s hidden talents and qualities. Focus on building values and improving communication, which will strengthen your relationships. These are tough times, and it is good to continue the journey with the right partner. Have faith in yourself and it'll be a smooth sail.

Take care of your health. Try to have a good, balanced diet, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Build your mental strength by yoga, meditation, or any other method of spiritual awakening. Working on your inner peace will be key in avoiding any kind of conflict with others. This year your focus is to build new relationships and unearth your hidden talents.

Your leadership should be focused on building partnerships and handling disputes through diplomacy. While diplomacy has been your Achilles heel, you can always demonstrate leadership by putting people in charge and leading them to achieve their goals. Your leadership and guidance can be used for providing direction. Overall career-wise this year is a year of gaining partnerships and team building.

Virgo - Second-half will be fruitful!

People who are single, get ready to mingle. Those who are in a relationship will start a new phase of their life. It is time to focus on spending quality time with loved ones and understanding the importance of leading a harmonious life together.

This year, you should focus on managing and reducing conflicts diplomatically. Your long-standing issues and conflicts that were simmering in the background, need to be addressed at the earliest. With patience and due diligence, they will be resolved smoothly.

People who are in finance will find the year rewarding if they avoid any kind of speculation. Your strengths are to understand the depth of the problem, plan properly and then execute methodically. Those who follow this path will find the year rewarding.

The second half of the year will be fruitful from a career perspective. Those in the field of communications, music, Fine arts, journalism, business, and travel may do well. You should focus on smooth and disciplined communication to enhance your career.

Libra - Trust your insights and take action!

Librans, you fall in love easily. Those who are single will get plenty of opportunities to find the right partner this year. Those who are ready to settle can get married from April onwards. Saturn is in its own house Aquarius and will ensure that your relationship lasts long. Avoid taking any decision in a rush, give it ample time and then decide your course of action.

To those who want to build business relationships, partnerships, tread carefully and forge relationships only after careful deliberations. Those who are working in real estate, construction, car sales or agriculture-related industries should do well. Keep your eyes on your goal and you will succeed.

However, those who bring their emotional quotient into play and use it to their advantage will see better success than their peers. Try to get away from speculative trade as it may not be in favour of your stars this year.

This year try to be careful especially if you are travelling. It's important to take all precautions wherever needed. For Students, this year is good for those who work hard and focus on keeping it simple and have a sense of clarity towards their goals.

Scorpio - Stay true to yourself!

This year, you have a good chance of taking up a leadership role and becoming a role model for others. People will follow your lead and will look up to you. That said, you must work hard to prove your capability to peers and superiors so that they support you. There will be trade-offs between work-life balance, and you need to take a call on which task to prioritize.

For those who are married and yet to have kids, this is a good year to think about extending your family and for those who have kids, your children will be a great source of joy as they grow and learn with age.

Keep a regular check on your health and ensure that you are taking every action to address any ailment at the first indication. This is also the time to be careful with your opponents. Avoid taking any unnecessary risks and keep working towards your goals.

You should be particularly careful from April in matters related to health. You should pay due attention to the physical and emotional aspects of your health. Yoga, meditation, and spiritual focus will help you in managing them. Spend time with your loved ones and take blessings from your elders.

Sagittarius - Set goals if you want to succeed!

This year you may be interested in speculative trade, business, and opportunities. There are high chances that your risky decisions may backfire. However, play your cards well and you may end up with gains. That said, you may also need to focus on your business management skills.

Your planning and ability to stay on the course will be constantly assessed. Those who are less speculative will find steady growth if they plan and stick to them this year. It's important to plan your course in alignment with your goals.

Those who are married should focus on their family goals. This is the time where you can express and give more clarity to your family goals and everyone will be collaborative and supportive. This is also the time to strengthen your relationships with your siblings, they are the source of your strength, and it is good to make significant efforts to support them.

Try to get fresh air and not overly expose yourself to a polluted environment. Life, in general, is good and if you plan things well, it will be particularly good over a sustained period. Dreams are important but setting goals is what will make you successful.

Capricorn - Be with your family every step of the way!

This is the best time to seek a partnership or to get married. For those who are married, you will have a good chance to get closer to your partner and create something beautiful in your life.

Your family will also be inclined to your needs and will be very supportive. Likewise, you should also support your family's growth and peace. Overall, this year, you will gain much more by being with your family. It's important to put in efforts into creating a peaceful environment on the home front.

It is a suitable time to invest in real estate /farming-related activities or activities that involve large service-oriented businesses. Career-wise you will have a lot of growth and you will soon see that you are able to find many capable people working for you. Saturn is in your moon and the tenth house is where Saturn is exalted. Hence, this is a fun time from a career point of view.

There may be some interesting challenges with your opponents but with diplomacy, you will easily resolve them. On the health front, focus on your physical and mental well-being to lead a happier life.

Aquarius - A boost in matters relating to money in second-half

Saturn being in the first house will help you to focus on your work front with more discipline and clarity of mind. This will be the perfect time to get involved with social services and contribute in some way that will benefit society at large.

You will focus more on service-oriented business and will get the opportunity to create value at work. Keep putting in the effort as you will reap a lot of rewards along the way. Opportunities will knock on your door, make sure to let them in.

In the second half of the year, Jupiter will be looking at the second house, which will give a boost to matters relating to money. Keep up the good humour and things will be interesting. Keep a check on your speech and work on your communication skills. Yoga, meditation and a healthy lifestyle would be beneficial to you.

It's time to focus on building new relationships, be it on the work front or in your personal life. Focus on creating long term partnerships. Try to take or seek advice from elders. You will gain a lot of insights from them. It is time to begin your journey towards spiritual awakening. In such tough times, it is important to work on your mental well-being.

Pisces - Your spiritual energy will bring a positive change

This year will be an interesting one. In April, you will start the journey of Sade Sati as Saturn will enter the house of Aquarius. However, Saturn will be in the 12th house from your moon sign, and this is where you need to become more disciplined. Saturn in its own house, will open up new opportunities for you.

Your family will be a source of inspiration for you. You may get sentimental so it's important to control your emotions by focussing on spirituality, which will help you to remain calm and improve your relationships with your family members.

Your spiritual energy will bring a positive change and you will get the results of your past efforts. Your partner will give you a lot of support and courage to face all the challenges. The second half of the year will be packed with events, so get organized. Be careful and avoid taking any risks.

Your career will give you a lot of success and you will continue to take up leadership roles. Stay calm, meditate, and focus on the important things. You will be successful, but control your emotions and be calm to manage any kind of situation.

(These are general predictions based on your zodiac sign if you wish to get your horoscope analysed in detail, log on to www.sundeepkochar.com for personal consultation.)