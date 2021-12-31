Happy New Year 2022 horoscope predictions: Singles can get married, health needs attention for THESE sun signs

New Delhi: New Year 2022 horoscope predictions: The year 2021 has been the year of pervasive digital technology in day to day life. Today we are more connected digitally and the challenges and advantages of digital life will be seen for long. COVID-19 is here to stay for a while, but such is the adaptability of humankind, that we can live with it.

Astrologically speaking, 2022 will be the start of a new beginning. Jupiter has already transited and is now in the 11th House of Aquarius from Kaal Purusha. Many may have felt or seen some changes in the global economy as Jupiter has moved from debilitated Capricorn this year.

Today, on New Year's eve let's take a look at a few sun signs and the likely changes in their horoscope for 2022: These predictions are by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Aries: Invest in planning and the return will flow

Continue focusing on your work. Saturn is in the 10th house, the house of Karma, and in its own sign. The results should be seen with the support of Jupiter currently positioned in the 11th house. In April, Saturn will transit to the 11th house, where your gains are still in continuum for the efforts you have been putting over the past year.

However, with the transit of Jupiter in its own house Pisces, one’s focus should be towards charity, meditation, and inner development, effectively bringing both economic and spiritual gains throughout the year.

Rahu will transit to the house of Aries from April. This transit may bring an interesting change in one’s mindset. It will make you focus more intensively and push you to do or accept risky challenges. Smart and risk-averse Arian should cash out or monetize all the challenging work done over past years and consolidate their savings.

ALSO READ: New Year 2022 horoscope predictions: Career, Love, good health or marriage - Find out which zodiac sign will benefit in the coming year

Those who are single can expect to find their partner during the second half of the year. Expect intensity in your relationship right from day one. It is good to seek advice but, in all sense, you will be head over heels for your partner.

Taurus: Health needs attention

The year is for building partnerships, relationships, and planning for a long-term outlook. The start of the year will continue to be good especially for those in the field of providing workforce and consultancy services. From April, opportunities in earth sciences and mining may be a better bet.

For people who are already in a relationship, or those looking for romance, this is the year where you need to understand your partner’s mindset. Explore and figure out their inner thoughts so that you can build a healthy partnership. The second half of the year will be the time to spend with your family. Some travel may be beneficial with loved ones. This is the time for introspection.

Any health-related issues need to be addressed in a timely manner. Maintain good and regular dietary practices to lead a healthy life. A healthy body leads to a healthy mind. This year, you will get a lot of support from your peers, colleagues, and subordinates. This is the time to lead and execute your plan. March on and success is round the corner.

Gemini: Income will flow

This year, you will see many opportunities come your way with the support of your mentors and elders. The interesting aspect is that your activities and work will receive a lot of support from unknown and hidden supporters. Travel has been challenging in COVID-19 times, and yet for Geminis, a lot of work and income will come from other places.

Results from all the demanding work and efforts will start to materialize by April. Your career success will witness some transformation. People in social services, service-related industries like travel, food and beverage, mental health and well-being, life sciences, public speaking, arts, and literature will see enormous success.

While romance may not be an area of focus for many Geminis this year, yet for those who are in a relationship, marriage is on the cards after May and will be a suitable time to settle with your partner.

One will see some remarkable improvement in relations with elders, and mentors all through the course of the year. For students, there are a lot of opportunities to upgrade their skills. Continue learning and keep upgrading to open up new avenues for your career.

Cancer: Hard work is the key to success

The new year is full of wonderful possibilities for Cancerians to chart a new course of their life, be it career or love life. They should identify and figure out the best approach for their businesses or work and make necessary changes. Till April, it is good to forge or explore new partnerships and opportunities, especially with foreign or overseas companies or people. From April onwards, develop these relationships and work with full force to achieve your desired results.

This year, you should put a lot of effort to make sure that your home and loved ones are secure and safe. Try to ensure that the distance between you and your spouse does not increase during these times. Your spouse is the pillar of your emotional and mental strength. For those who are single, this is time for introspection and exploring the type of partner you would like to spend your life with.

Students who are still in school and college, this is the year when you can focus on earth sciences and occult sciences. It is time to work hard behind the scenes and surprise everyone with your results.

The year will still be mixed in terms of mobility, travel, and most of us will still be working from home. It is time to keep yourself physically active by doing a lot of yoga and exercises to keep yourself fit. Try to incorporate balanced dietary habits to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

(If you want to understand the impact of 2022 on your life through personal consultation, log on to www.sundeepkochar.com.)