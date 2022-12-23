New Year Party Places: Top getaways to usher in New Year celebrations in Goa

New Year 2023: With Christmas and New Year knocking at the door, planning your next big vacation with family and friends is of utmost importance. And if you are thinking of a holiday in India, destination Goa is the first choice of many partygoers, right? Goa is home to many beautiful Churches, gorgeous beaches and a haven for seafood lovers. You can party with friends and chill with your family, all at once. So, ahead of the big holiday season, here's a compilation of party places which you can explore in Goa and usher in the New Years' celebration with your near and dear ones:

Deltin Royale

One of Asia’s largest destinations for gaming and entertainment, Deltin Royale offers an astonishing gaming experience, live entertainment, and buffet meals. It is one of the most luxurious places to visit during this time of the year as they have a blend of gaming and entertainment. Deltin Royale holds close to 1000 gaming spectacular facilities for a gala celebration. For this festive season, there are celebrations for 10 days non-stop showcasing a variety of Goa’s best bands, international dancers, Arabian acts, LED robots, Ariel acts, instrumentalists, and a lot more exquisite acts at Deltin Royale.

Fly Dining

A lux restaurant experience that combines adventure and fine dining. Fly Dining a part of JumpKing International is India’s biggest supplier and manufacturer of Adventure products and Luxury tents which is an out-of-the-box concept that a person and their loved ones indulge in food and beverages. The package includes music, an exotic menu and an enchanting location with a fabulous 360-degree view of the place.

Holiday Inn Resort

Holiday Inn Resort is located in the picturesque Mabor Beach, Cavelossim in southern Goa having direct access to the beach. It unleashes a world full of mesmerizing hospitality at your convenience. Holiday Inn have a diversified set of global destinations at their expense to broaden one's choices. Holiday Inn Resort, Goa is organizing a mandatory New Year Gala Dinner.

Hard Rock Hotel

A walk on the beach followed by live music, drinks, and the best of international cuisines. Isn’t this the highlight of a Goa trip? What if we told you that you can enjoy it all in one place? The Hard Rock Hotel in the party capital of the country is no less of a party itself. With not just live performances, but a customized playlist designed to enhance your individual experience, this property is ideal for music lovers.