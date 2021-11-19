हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gurupurab 2021

On Gurupurab 2021, listen to devotional song 'Nanak Naam Dhyayiye' to celebrate!

The devotional song 'Nanak Naam Dhyayiye' released on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti this year.

On Gurupurab 2021, listen to devotional song &#039;Nanak Naam Dhyayiye&#039; to celebrate!
Pic courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, Namah by Koinage presents ‘Nanak Naam Dhyayiye’.

The devotional song is dedicated to the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It was released on Friday on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

It urges people to meditate on the name of Guru Nanak Dev and follow his teachings.

Listen to the song here:

 

Tags:
Gurupurab 2021GurpurabNanak Naam DhyayiyeNanak Naam Dhyayiye songGuru Nanak Dev jiGuru Nanak Dev Jayanti 2021Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti
