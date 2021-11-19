On Gurupurab 2021, listen to devotional song 'Nanak Naam Dhyayiye' to celebrate!

New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, Namah by Koinage presents ‘Nanak Naam Dhyayiye’.

The devotional song is dedicated to the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It was released on Friday on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

It urges people to meditate on the name of Guru Nanak Dev and follow his teachings.

Listen to the song here: