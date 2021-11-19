Happy Gurupurab! Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and others extend wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Gurupurab is being celebrated this year on November 19. It falls on Kartik Purnima every year. Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru's birthday is widely celebrated across the globe as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab. It is also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Parv or Utsav.

It is celebrated with much gusto and fervour across the globe by the Sikh community. On this day, devotees partake in preparations days ahead of the special day. For the Sikhs, the day holds greater significance and is revered as one of the most important festivals.

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh among many others extended their wishes on Gurupurab. Take a look here:

T 4099 - Guru Nanak jayanti .. may His blessings be upon us all .. pic.twitter.com/my7ozrEUGU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2021

Happy gurupurab to all of you pic.twitter.com/ASKT1mA7P7 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 19, 2021

In Sikhism, the birthdays of the 10 Gurus are observed as major festivals and widely celebrated. It is their teachings which the Sikhs follow to tread on their life path.

It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on Puranmashi of Kattak Puranmashi of Kattak in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura District of Pakistan, now known as Nanakana Sahib.

On the day of the Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday, celebrations begin early morning known as Amrit Vela. Asaa-Ki-Vaar or morning prayer starts the day with immense gratitude. Then, Katha and Kirtan are organised where Guru's teachings are talked about.

This is followed by Langar which is considered to be a form of prasad. It's a community lunch where people volunteer to partake in offering services. They perform Seva for free in the name of humanity.

In Gurdwaras, prayers are performed in the evening and night also. The Gurbani session begins after 12 in midnight at around 1.20 am which is believed to be the time of the birth of the Guru. Kada Prasad is also distributed amongst the devotees.

Here's wishing a very Happy Gurupurab to all!