On Mother’s Day, Ditch Shopping And Plan A Trip To These Relaxing Resorts And Rejuvenate Together

One of the most-awaited special festivals celebrating motherhood - Mother's Day honours the incredible bond between a mother and her children. It is a day to show appreciation and gratitude for all the love and care that a mother selflessly gives to their children. There is no better way to show this appreciation than to treat your mother to a memorable vacation this Mother’s Day. After all, it’s time to pack your bags and make some memories with your lifelong buddy. From wellness retreats to cultural experiences, there are plenty of destinations that can offer unique and rejuvenating experiences to you and your mother during your travel trip. Planning a trip with your mother is definitely a special activity for you to cherish for a lifetime. And we bet you will have a heck of a good time with a lot of memories while you are at it.

To prove it, here are some of the top destinations to consider for an unforgettable Mother's Day celebration.

Fazlani Nature’s Nest. Vadgaon

Located between Mumbai and Pune, Fazlani Nature’s Nest is the perfect destination for a rejuvenating Mother's Day celebration. Set amidst the scenic Western Ghats, this retreat is an oasis of tranquillity and offers stunning views of the lush green surroundings and the serene lake. The retreat offers a variety of international and local cuisine that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. The wellness itinerary created for each guest encompasses a range of procedures using a combination of Ayurveda and Naturopathy to offer the best rebalancing and rejuvenating experiences as per their body constitution.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Himachal Pradesh

Experience a magical bonding moment with your mother as you embark on a cable car journey with stunning views of the valley and the majestic Shivalik hills surrounding you. Arriving at the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, your senses will be delighted by the serene atmosphere and picturesque views of the Himalayas. With a wide range of activities available, your mother is sure to have a memorable and rejuvenating vacation. The resort's restaurant offers a delectable blend of Indian, Continental, and Oriental cuisine.

Brunton Boatyard, Kochi

If you're a history enthusiast who loves tropical destinations, Brunton Boatyard in Fort Kochi is the perfect place to experience the city's unique story. Located at the renowned Fort Kochi harbour, Brunton Boatyard is a historic hotel that draws inspiration from the harbour's fascinating narrative.

Spice Village in Thekkady, Kerala

Located just a stone's throw away from the picturesque Periyar National Park, celebrate this Mother's Day at Spice Village in Thekkady, This re-imagined tribal village offers an unblemished and authentic connection with nature, while also celebrating the local community and environment. Spice Village offers several experience options that cater to people of all ages, interests, and fitness levels.

Jehan Numa Retreat, Bhopal

If your mom is a foodie and loves to indulge in gastronomical experiences, Jehan Numa Retreat in Bhopal is the perfect getaway for her. Located near VanVihar Park, this luxurious retreat is spread across 12.5 acres of lush foliage, providing an earthy and serene environment. The retreat also offers access to Bhopali street food, making it a food lover's paradise.

So, pack your bags and on this Mother’s Day pamper your mom like how it should be - always 'queen size'.

Happy Mother’s Day To All!