On Niladri Bije, Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Lord Jagannath's sand art offering Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi - See Rasagola Dibasa pic!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Niladri Bije - which is the concluding day of the most revered Rath Yatra in the temple town of Puri, Odisha, it is said that Lord Jagannath offers Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi. Noted Sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik through his creativity sculpted a beautiful representation of it.

Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a tribute to the Rath Yatra on Niladri Bije showing Lord Jagannath offering Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi and the day is marked as Rasagola Dibasa. He wrote: On the occasion of #NiladriBije, Lord #Jagannath offers #Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi. We celebrate this day as #RasagolaDibasa. My SandArt at #Puri beach, Odisha. #RathYatra #Rasgulla

On Niladri Bije, the presiding deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra return to the Ratna Bedi. As per the ritual, Lord Jagannath offers Rasgulla to Goddess Lakshmi to enter into the temple. And that is why Niladri Bije and Rasgulla Dibas is revered by the devotees. It is celebrated on Ashadha Traydashi.

The temple town of Puri is adorned beautifully during this festive time as thousands of devotees turn out to visit the divine abode of the lord and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra.

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, the Jagannath Rath Yatra was organised with a restricted number of devotees to avoid the outbreak or virus infection.

The Rath Yatra began on June 23, 2020. It is one of the main festivals celebrated in Odisha and usually attracts millions of devotees each year, who throng the temple town of Puri in Bhubaneswar just to witness the majestic Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

The three chariots used to carry the Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are different in size and other detailing. The chariots are beautifully and intrinsically designed and painted every year.

Jai Jagannath!