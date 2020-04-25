हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parshuram Jayanti

On Parshuram Jayanti 2020, Twitterati hail the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu with powerful picture tribute!

Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. 

On Parshuram Jayanti 2020, Twitterati hail the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu with powerful picture tribute!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Parshuram is considered to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that just like other avatars of the Lord, Parshuram too was born to kill the evil. Aggression, warfare and valour define this incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who emphasized on equality and justice. 

Bhàrgava rāma, Jamadagnya rāma and Rambhadra are his other names. He was born to Brahman sage Jamadagni and his Kshatriya wife Renuka on top of Janapav hills in today's Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He worshipped Lord Shiva at the temple near the ashram where he stayed and prayed. It is named after his father Jamadagni Ashram. 

Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It usually takes place during the Shukla Paksha Tritya in Vaisakha month. This year, it is falling on April 25. Therefore, to mark their reverence to Lord Parshuram, who is hailed as a warrior Brahmin, Twitterati shared breathtaking pictures and paid tribute.

Take a look: 

If legends are anything to go by then Parshuram is still on earth as he is Chiranjeevi and stays in meditative retirement. There are several temples of Lord Parshuram, like the famous one in south India at Pajaka near Udupi. 

Timings:

Parashurama Jayanti on Saturday, April 25, 2020
Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday, April 26, 2020
Tritiya Tithi Begins - 11:51 AM on Apr 25, 2020
Tritiya Tithi Ends - 01:22 PM on Apr 26, 2020

(As per drikpanchang.com)

Lord Vishnu's final avatar will be the Kalki avatar. In Kalki Purana, Parshuram is hailed as the martial guru of Kalki. He is usually depicted as the Brahmin with an axe in his hand. 

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Parshuram Jayanti!

 

Parshuram JayantiParashuram JayantiParshuram Jayanti 2020Lord VishnuKalki AvatarLord Shiva
