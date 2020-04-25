On Parshuram Jayanti 2020, Twitterati hail the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu with powerful picture tribute!

New Delhi: Parshuram is considered to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that just like other avatars of the Lord, Parshuram too was born to kill the evil. Aggression, warfare and valour define this incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who emphasized on equality and justice.

Bhàrgava rāma, Jamadagnya rāma and Rambhadra are his other names. He was born to Brahman sage Jamadagni and his Kshatriya wife Renuka on top of Janapav hills in today's Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He worshipped Lord Shiva at the temple near the ashram where he stayed and prayed. It is named after his father Jamadagni Ashram.

Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It usually takes place during the Shukla Paksha Tritya in Vaisakha month. This year, it is falling on April 25. Therefore, to mark their reverence to Lord Parshuram, who is hailed as a warrior Brahmin, Twitterati shared breathtaking pictures and paid tribute.

Take a look:

#परशुराम_जयंती

Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. May Lord Parshuram bless us with strength & knowledge. #परशुराम_जयंती pic.twitter.com/V5Vnx59fC5 — Ankit Akash (@AnkitAk05952844) April 25, 2020

Today is Parshuram janmotsav, The warrior and the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram is one of the eight immortals of Santan Dharma. #ParshuramJayanti pic.twitter.com/XrxEWTcN7u — Pankaj Verma (@PankajV31431287) April 25, 2020

The Brahmin warrior and the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram is one of the eight immortals of Hindu tradition. Appeared to overcome the overwhelming evil on earth, tributes to the great sageFolded hands#ParshuramJayanti #परशुराम_जयंती

#परशुराम_जयंती pic.twitter.com/NSTL04ociO — Pwwnn (@Pwwnn) April 25, 2020

Wish u all holy #ParshuramJayanti.

A Legendary Warrior,A Teacher And A Juctice Giver & The 6th Incarnation Of Narayan. Appeared to overcome the overwhelming evil on earth, tributes to the great sage.

May Bhagwan #परशुराम Bless You wid The Power & Strength. #परशुराम_जयंती pic.twitter.com/Yc2qQ2XAR7 — Naveen Gupta (@Navi_Brijwaasi) April 25, 2020

“Parshuram teaches us that Shastra and Shaastra, both are important in life and those who have the knowledge of both will always survive….

Happy Parshuram Jayanti.” #ParshuramJayanti pic.twitter.com/NDrTAyDxFT — Ritesh verma (@rit_a_shd) April 25, 2020

Wishing Everyone A Very Happy #ParshuramJayanti

A Legendary Warrior,A Teacher And A Juctice Giver And The 6th Incarnation Of Narayan.

May Bhagwan #परशुराम Bless You With The Power And Strength To Fight Against Any Epidemic In Your Life.#परशुराम_जयंती pic.twitter.com/Q3gvIsc9IV — Supriya Tripathi (@saurabh_supriya) April 25, 2020

If legends are anything to go by then Parshuram is still on earth as he is Chiranjeevi and stays in meditative retirement. There are several temples of Lord Parshuram, like the famous one in south India at Pajaka near Udupi.

Timings:

Parashurama Jayanti on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 11:51 AM on Apr 25, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 01:22 PM on Apr 26, 2020

(As per drikpanchang.com)

Lord Vishnu's final avatar will be the Kalki avatar. In Kalki Purana, Parshuram is hailed as the martial guru of Kalki. He is usually depicted as the Brahmin with an axe in his hand.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Parshuram Jayanti!