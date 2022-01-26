On Republic Day 2022, a 10-point guide on how you can contribute to nation-building!

New Delhi: This Republic Day, pledge to be the change you want to see in the world. While one can crib about a hundred things not going as per your plan, it is only wiser to add in some positivity and implement a few changes in oneself to actually make a difference in the larger picture.

So, we thought of sharing a few tips which can contribute towards nation-building in a small yet significant way. On this Republic Day, try to incorporate these small changes into your daily life and make a huge difference overall.

1. Firstly, whenever you travel to a foreign land, you represent your country (yes, you do). It's no longer about your state of birth but the country where you come from. Therefore, never act in a way that can malign or hurt your Motherland's reputation. Be a responsible citizen of India.

2. Always remember the concept of Atithi Devo Bhava - Guests are equal to gods. So, never misbehave with tourists in your country. Don't try to fool them or misguide them as by doing so you bring a bad name to the country and not just to yourself.

3. Try to do your bit in making this planet a safe one by protecting the environment.

4. Promote Indian-made products and you can offer suggestions for the betterment in the feedback form or section online.

5. Try and learn a few languages besides your own. It can be an advantage and this way you learn a new vocation too.

6. While clothes, shoes and style are personal, but do try to stock at least a few traditional outfits, keeping your desi vibe alive.

7. Read more about your land and people. After all, it's an age of debate and discussion.

8. Travel your countrywide and across to witness the beauty in abundance.

9. Learn to cook a few of your traditional dishes. This might help when you fly abroad and miss home-cooked food, right?

10. Be a law-abiding citizen you ought to be and let the change start from today!