Shankaracharya Jayanti

On Shankracharya Jayanti 2020, netizens pay homage to philosopher Adi Shankaracharya with heartfelt messages

On his Jayanti today, netizens thronged social media to pour their wishes and share teachings of the Jagadguru.

On Shankracharya Jayanti 2020, netizens pay homage to philosopher Adi Shankaracharya with heartfelt messages
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Adi Shankaracharya, the 18th-century philosopher is credited with consolidating the Advaita Vedanta. His works in Sanskrit explain the concepts of Atman, Nirguna Brahman and other important thoughts in Hinduism. 

Adi Shankaracharya wrote on the Vedic canon comprising Brahma Sutras, Principal Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita to back his theory and thesis. He explained the key difference between Hinduism and Buddhism, stating that Hinduism says "Ātman (Soul, Self) exists", while Buddhism asserts that there is "no Soul, no Self".

Adi Shankara is also believed to be the founder of Dashanami Sampradaya. It is widely said that he left for his heavenly abode at the young of 32 at Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. However, some texts mention that he died in Kanchipuram or Kerala. 

The Jagadguru is credited with his systematic reviews and commentaries, known as Bhasyas on ancient Indian texts. His masterpiece of commentary is the Brahmasutrabhasya which means the commentary on Brahma Sutra is considered to be the fundamental text of the Vedanta school of Hinduism.

 

 

 

 

