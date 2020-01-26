हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Republic Day 2020

On this Republic Day, pep-up your wardrobe with some desi spin!

Keep your patriotic spirit in place and do not forget to let your chest swell with pride. Jai Hind!  

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

As Republic Day spirit engulfs the nation, it is also important to add some new twist to the celebrations. There are many ways to you can usher in the celebrations on 71st Republic Day on January 26. Check out a few fashion tips for men and women: 

While you can plan a house party with a binge-watch session of patriotic movies with family and friends, also try and add a desi spin to your R-Day celebrations. 

Fashion tips for women:

The ladies out there can do so much with their already colourful wardrobe. 

- Get a white kurta churidaar in place, buy a green or saffron dupatta to add festive feels. You can juggle with the white, orange and green colours and wear a traditional outfit as per your wish. 

- Do buy bangles in tricolour and go desi!

- Junk jewellery adds the drama, remember that always.

- So, you girls out there can also wear a saree in any of the colours - white, green or orange and switch your desi vibe. 

Fashion Tips for Men:

- Wear a nice crisp kurta with churidar. And the tricolour combination is a must. 

- You can also wrap a scarf or a dupatta if wearing a traditional outfit.

- Wear a Nehru Jacket with a well-fitted white kurta-pyjama and you are ready to go!

- You can also get hold of Khadi wear for the big day celebrations. Wearing a coloured safa (pagdi) with the traditional outfit is also quite cool!

Keep your patriotic spirit in place and do not forget to let your chest swell with pride. Jai Hind!

 

