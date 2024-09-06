Onam 2024: Best Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

In Kerala and around the world, Malayalis celebrate Onam, a 10-day harvest and cultural festival, with great fervour during the Chingam month based on the Malayalam solar calendar. Thiruvonam, the primary ceremony, falls on the 15th of September this year. It starts on September 6 and finishes on September 17. The celebration honours the fabled King Mahabali and represents the victory of good over evil. In addition to performing prayers, cleaning houses, adorning with flower carpets (Pookalam), and taking part in traditional sports, snake boat races, and folk dances, Malayali culture and solidarity are showcased during the celebrations.

Oman 2024: Wishes, Messages & Quotes For Your Loved Ones

Happy Onam! May the colours and brightness of the festival bring you joy.

May this Onam bring you success, joy, and all the good things you deserve.

Onam Ashamsakal! May this festival bring peace and harmony to your life.

Celebrate this Onam with joy and make beautiful memories with your loved ones.

Happy Onam! May the spirit of Onam fill your home with love, peace, and happiness.

May your Onam be filled with love and joy!

Celebrate the spirit of Onam with joy and unity. May your home be filled with laughter and prosperity. Happy Onam to you and your family.

May the spirit of Onam bring prosperity and togetherness into your home. Have a wonderful Onam to you and your family.

Wishing you a colourful Onam with lots of fun, laughter, and festive cheer.