Onam 2024: History, Significance, Rituals, 10 Days Of Celebrations - Check Thiruvonam Date

Onam, Kerala's most vibrant and grand festival, will unfold from Friday, September 6, 2024, to Sunday, September 15, 2024, with its main highlight, Thiruvonam, taking place on the last day. This ten-day festival, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, is a time of immense joy, cultural display, and deep-rooted traditions that celebrate the harvest and a beloved legend. The 10-day-long harvest festival begins with Atham and concludes with Thiruvonam. The eight other days of celebrations are Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam and Uthradom.

Onam 2024 History: Mythological Roots Of Onam

The origins of Onam are intertwined with the legend of King Mahabali, a benevolent Asura ruler revered for his just and prosperous reign. Mahabali’s kingdom was a paradise on Earth, where equality and peace prevailed. His growing popularity and power, however, made the gods uneasy, prompting Lord Vishnu to intervene.

Disguised as the dwarf Brahmin Vamana, Vishnu approached Mahabali with a modest request for three paces of land. The king, known for his generosity, agreed. Vamana then expanded to cover the entire universe in two steps, leaving no space for the third. Realizing Vamana's divine nature, Mahabali offered his own head for the final step. Impressed by his devotion, Vishnu allowed Mahabali to return to his kingdom once every year. Onam celebrates this annual visit, marking a joyous reunion with the revered king.

Onam 2024: Significance Of Festival

Onam is not only a festival but a symbol of harmony, unity, and gratitude. It signifies the harvest season, a time to appreciate the abundance of nature. The festival underscores values of togetherness and prosperity, echoing the golden era of Mahabali’s rule where social disparities were non-existent.

Celebrated by all communities in Kerala, Onam transcends religious boundaries, embodying a spirit of inclusiveness and communal joy. It is a time when families reunite, communities come together, and the spirit of sharing and harmony is at its peak.

Onam 2024: Rituals And Celebrations

The Onam festival spans ten days, each with its own unique significance and customs:

Pookalam (Floral Rangoli): Each day, elaborate floral designs called Pookalam are created on the ground. Made from a variety of fresh flowers, these vibrant patterns welcome King Mahabali and enhance the festive atmosphere.

Onasadya (Onam Feast): The Onasadya is a grand feast served on banana leaves and includes up to 26 traditional Kerala dishes. This sumptuous meal, featuring rice, sambar, avial, and various sweets like payasam, symbolizes abundance and the joy of communal dining.

Vallamkali (Snake Boat Race): A major highlight of Onam is the Vallamkali, or Snake Boat Race. Long, ornately decorated boats race through Kerala’s backwaters, accompanied by rhythmic chants and songs, attracting spectators from around the world.

Onakkodi (New Clothes): Wearing new clothes, known as Onakkodi, is a tradition that signifies renewal and prosperity. It is customary to gift new garments to loved ones, particularly children, reinforcing the spirit of new beginnings.

Kaikottikali (Thiruvathira Kali): This traditional dance performed by women involves graceful, synchronized movements set to traditional music. It is a vibrant expression of the festive spirit.

Pulikali (Tiger Dance): In Pulikali, men paint themselves as tigers and perform energetic dances to drumbeats. This folk art form adds a lively and colourful element to the festivities.

Athachamayam: The festival begins with the Athachamayam procession, which commemorates Mahabali's victory. The procession features decorated elephants, folk dances, and music, showcasing Kerala’s rich cultural heritage.

Onam 2024: A Spectacular Celebration

Onam 2024 promises to be a spectacular celebration of tradition, culture, and unity. From the grandeur of Thiruvonam to the intricate details of daily rituals, the festival offers a unique blend of history, mythology, and joyous festivities. As families and communities come together to honour King Mahabali’s return and celebrate the harvest, Onam will once again light up Kerala with its timeless charm and spirit of togetherness.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)