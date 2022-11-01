Optical Illusion Test: Spot the 3 Halloween ghosts amid the pandas!
Optical illusions test with answers: Here's another brain-racking puzzle for you! Identify the three ghosts in the puzzle below. Get, set, go!
Yesterday, the world celebrated Halloween, and keeping up with the Halloween spirit, artist Gergely Dudás created a puzzle where you had to spot ghosts hidden amid pandas. Puzzles and optical illusions are a great favourite of most people and when you have to rack your brains, you get an adrenaline rush! And some people are unable to give up till they arrive at a solution.
This particular puzzle was shared by an artist on an Instagram page called thedudolf. The post is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Happy Halloween! Can You find THREE GHOSTS among the pandas?” The cartoon image has several pandas standing next to each other and around three pumpkins - Halloween mascots - are seen amid them. The post has already been liked nearly two thousand times, with people applauding and appreciating the puzzle.
Can you spot the 3 ghosts? Check out the post below:
Have you identified the ghosts? No? Try, try again!
If you are still scratching your head, let's help you. Check out the solution below:
Happy puzzle-solving!
