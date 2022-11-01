Optical Illusion Test: Spot the 3 Halloween ghosts amid the pandas!

Yesterday, the world celebrated Halloween, and keeping up with the Halloween spirit, artist Gergely Dudás created a puzzle where you had to spot ghosts hidden amid pandas. Puzzles and optical illusions are a great favourite of most people and when you have to rack your brains, you get an adrenaline rush! And some people are unable to give up till they arrive at a solution.

This particular puzzle was shared by an artist on an Instagram page called thedudolf. The post is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Happy Halloween! Can You find THREE GHOSTS among the pandas?” The cartoon image has several pandas standing next to each other and around three pumpkins - Halloween mascots - are seen amid them. The post has already been liked nearly two thousand times, with people applauding and appreciating the puzzle.

Can you spot the 3 ghosts? Check out the post below:

Have you identified the ghosts? No? Try, try again!

If you are still scratching your head, let's help you. Check out the solution below:

Happy puzzle-solving!

Also read: Optical illusion: Spot the hunter in the lush green jungle - Get, set, go!