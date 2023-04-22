Parshuram Jayanti 2023: Date, Time, Significance, Wishes And Interesting Stories About Lord Parashurama

Parshurama Jayanti 2023: Hindus commemorate Parshuram Jayanti, the anniversary of Lord Parshuram's birth, with tremendous fervour and devotion. The festival is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakh, which, according to the Gregorian calendar, occurs in April and May. The celebration of Parshuram Jayanti will be commemorated on April 22 this year.

Lord Vishnu's mission in his sixth incarnation is to lighten the burden on Earth by removing the corrupt, destructive, and irreligious kings who pillaged its wealth and disregarded their duties as monarchs.

Parshurama Jayanti 2023: Date and time

Parashurama Jayanti 2023: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Akshaya Tritiya date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Tritiya Tithi begins: at 10:19 pm on April 21, 2023

Tritiya Tithi ends: 10:17 pm on April 22, 2023

Parshurama Jayanti: History

Hindu mythology holds Parshuram, one of Lord Vishnu's ten incarnations, in high regard. The son of Sage Jamadagni and his wife Renuka, he is thought to have been born in the Treta Yuga. He was a warrior who upheld the dharmic ideals and battled the powers of evil to save the good. He is renowned for his ferocious conflict with the Kshatriya clan, which was mistreating ordinary people and misusing its authority. Lord Parshuram is revered and worshipped by his followers on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He is regarded as the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Parshurama Jayanti: Significance

The festival is held in celebration of Lord Parshuram, who is revered as a representation of strength, courage, and righteousness. He is said to have fought against bad spirits and spent his life according to dharmic teachings.

Devotees worship Lord Parshuram on Parshuram Jayanti, ask for his blessings, and carry out particular puja rites. On this day, many people also fast, breaking their fast only when the puja is completed. The day serves as a reminder for individuals to follow the dharma in all aspects of their lives. Additionally, it is a day for the celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

Parshurama Jayanti 2023: Wishes and messages

- May you have a healthy and happy life and may Lord Parshuram grant you success and happiness.

- If you have strong determination and focus in life, you can never be defeated. Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

- Happy Parshuram Jayanti! May Lord Parshuram give you all the happiness in the world.

- Here’s wishing you and your family a happy Parshuram Jayanti.

Parshurama Jayanti: Interesting Stories About Lord Parashurama

Lord Parshuram Fought With Lord Shiva

Lord Parashurama loved Lord Shiva dearly. But when Lord Shiva challenged him to a fight to test him, he was forced to battle his cherished deity. The conflict was strong and brutal. Lord Parashurama finally launched a fierce attack, striking Lord Shiva in the forehead with his axe. A delighted Lord Shiva hugged him with affection after noticing his talent. Because of this incident, Lord Shiva is known as Khanda Parashu.

Lord Parashurama And His Axe

The name Parshurama translates to "Rama with the axe" or "Parashu." Lord Parashurama's preferred weapon is the axe. He received this axe from Lord Shiva. Lord Parashurama loved Lord Shiva dearly. After his lengthy penance, Lord Shiva delightedly gave him an axe.

Lord Parshuram Gifted Sage Kashyapa

Sage Kashyapa was given the Earth by Lord Parshuram. It is stated that Lord Parshuram expelled all Kshatriya and kings from the planet 21 times. Then, with the aid of Sage Kashyapa, he performed a yagna and was granted all the territories on Earth. But he had no desire to rule over the planet. As a result, he offered Sage Kashyapa the entire land as charity.

Lord Parshuram and His Mother

Renuka, the mother of Lord Parashurama, was so dedicated to her husband that her virginity bestowed upon her the ability to even collect water without a pot. One day, she happened to spot a Gandharva beside the river, and for a brief moment, longing consumed her.

As a result, the water liquefied and doused her. With the aid of his yogic abilities, Sage Jamadagni understood what had taken place. He ordered each of his boys to kill their mother individually out of wrath. Everyone who declined received a stone-turning curse from the sage. Lord Parshuram was incredibly attentive and killed his mother right away with his axe. The sage was pleased with his obedience.

The sage asked Lord Parashuram to ask for a boon. As his reward, Lord Parashuram asked his father to revive his mother and his brothers which Sage Jamadagni happily did.

Killing Of Kartaveerya

According to legend, King Kartaveerya stole the sacred calf from his father's ashram, which is claimed to have set off Lord Parshurama's 21-time massacre of the Kshatriyas. King Kartaveerya fought Lord Parashurama, who ultimately slew him, as he attempted to save the calf. To exact revenge for the passing of his father, the King's son assassinated Sage Jamadagni. Lord Parashurama was incensed by this and went on a massacre that destroyed the Kshatriyas.

Karna's Curse

The unlawful son of Kunti Devi, Karna, aspired to get guidance from Lord Parshurama. However, Lord Parashurama had sworn never to teach a Kshatriya. Karna then told Lord Parashurama a falsehood, claiming to be a Brahmin rather than a Kshatriya. Lord Parshuram was furious when he learned about this.

Karna was cursed by Lord Parashurama so that, just when he needed his talents the most, he would forget everything he had learned through deception. Karna's demise during the Battle of Kurukshetra was eventually brought on by this curse.

