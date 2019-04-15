Poila Baisakh 2019: Best SMS, Whatsapp & Facebook messages for your loved ones

New Delhi: Poila Baisakh is the first day of the Bengali New Year also known as Nobo Borsho. This festival is celebrated with much fervour and happiness all across West Bengal and Bangladesh. This period usually falls in the mid-April according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on April 15.This day is a public holiday in Kolkata as well as Dhaka.

On this auspicious occasion, we have compiled a list of messages which you can send to your loved ones and wish them a very happy Bengali New Year.

*May this Nobo Borsho bring you joy, health, wealth and good luck throughout the year!

* Let's welcome this New Year with great hope, eagerness & anticipation.Let us look forward to a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity.

*On this Poila Baisakh, let us look forward to

New Life

New Hope

New Aspirations

New Beginning

Let’s make each day a new day

*With a smile and a spirit of giving a sense of humanity a pledge to spread peace and happiness. Happy Poila Baisakh!

*Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Poila Baisakh and New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

*May all your wishes come true this Poila Baishakh, may you get the best of all worlds.

*They say everything looks better in the morning. Well, the new year is your new morning. Everything will look better then. Shubho Nobo Borsho!