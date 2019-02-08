Propose Day 2019: These short poems will help you confess your love

New Delhi: If you have been waiting to confess your feelings to your crush, now is the time! The day to say it- Propose Day- is celebrated on February 8 each year and is the second day of Valentine's week. However, expressing your feeling to that someone special can be a daunting task.

We're here to help with a few short poems which can help in expressing your feelings in simple words!​

Check them out here:

1. Let me be the light of your darkness,

The sunshine to your rain,

The broom to your mess,

And the healer to your pain.

I love you!

2. The day you smiled and looked in my eyes,

Time stopped my dear, everything felt fine,

I long to hold your hand forever and beyond,

I love you, let's strengthen our bond.

3. Your smile says a lot,

But your silence kills,

Let me know oh darling,

Is this love that

from your eyes, spills?

4. Red roses can't define,

How much you mean to me,

Take me to a place where,

I'm yours, and you're mine.

5. It feels like I've been waiting for you since long,

Day and night, I was afraid of the storm,

So glad I am to have finally found you,

Hour's left are few,

and baby, I love you!