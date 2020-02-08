Propose Day 2020: Here's how you can express your love and make it memorable!

New Delhi: The much-awaited month of February is often referred to as the 'month of love'. And it is so because the calendar is booked for good seven days when lovers can express their feelings. Starting from Rose Day on February 7 till Valentine's Day on the 14th —each day is dedicated to a special day in Valentine's Week.

On February 8, Propose Day is celebrated every year. Therefore, all those who want to confess their feelings and say those three magical words to the loved ones can think of some innovative ways of doing so. Here are some ways to celebrate your big day:

Date out

You can book a table at a nice eat-out joint—lunch or dinner is totally on you! Get your style game on, thinking as if this is your best day. You can make your day perfect by proposing to your loved one making him/her the happiest! This can possibly never go wrong.

You can woo your lady or vice-versa with a bunch of red roses and utter those three magical words—I Love You! If the person you want to propose really likes you back, then this might be a good start to your relationship.

Bollywood style

Well, most of us like all things Bollywood—so, here is your chance to shout out loud about what you feel about the person ala Bollywood style. Buy a movie ticket and go watch it with him/her. Do not forget to confess your feelings once the movie gets over. Maybe over a cup of coffee or tea for that matter. Make a choice now!

Play the music

Now, this might be a unique way of proposing to your loved one. You can gift him/her a perfect collection of music CDs which have a compilation of songs depicting your true feelings. Drop a hint, and see if you get any similar lyrics back. Try your luck—after all, it's a lovers week!

Love Letter

Okay, this might sound a little old fashioned but think about it in another way. If your loved one happens to be the old school types, then he/she might actually like it and cherish your gesture forever. It depends on who and what your loved one prefers. So, if he/she happens to fall in this category then confess your feelings this way. You can write a beautiful letter telling how much you love and adore them—the magic of this day will surely let you be yourself!

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Propose Day!