Propose Day 2021: Creative ideas to propose to your lover and sweep them off their feet!

Valentine's week has officially begun and all the starry-eyed couples are set to spend a magical week with their partner. The week of love kicks-off with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with V-Day on February 14. Every day in the Valentine’s Day week has a special theme and holds specific significance for lovers.

For couples looking to put a ring on their partner, Propose Day, on February 8 is the perfect time to do so! It is celebrated on the second day of Valentine’s Day and it’s an apt day for soulamtes to pop the question and make their bond official with a proposal. For most, making a proposal can be nerve-wracking as it’s a big moment in one’s life and there is pressure to make it memorable. However, if you do it with dedication, love and a bit of creativity, there is nothing to fear. You can also use these romantic ideas to take a casual relationship to the next level.

Here are some innovative and romantic ideas to make the perfect proposal:

Make a photo album: Get creative and compile a photo album of your fondest memories from your relationship milestones to silly and romantic moments. Title the last page as 'Our Engagement' and leave it blank to imply a proposal. Get on your knees and have someone record your partner’s reaction on camera.

Pen a love poem: If you have a flair for writing, craft a love poem or short story that ends with the question - "Will you marry me?" or "Will you be mine forever?". Wait for her reaction as she reaches the end! Not a good writer? Don't worry. You can choose a romantic quote from a book or song and perform it for her with the big question at the end.

Bring the whole family in: You’re going to have a big fat Indian wedding so why not have a big family proposal as well? Call both of your family members and close friends for a dinner at home and when she least expects it, announce your love for her in front of your family and friends! If both of you are family-oriented, this is a great way to celebrate your love.

Take your pet’s help: Pets are amazing companions and can even help you propose to your lover. You can make a placard with 'proposal' written on it or the question ‘Will you marry me?’ and put it around their neck. Your pet’s cuteness and adorable walk will surely melt your partner’s heart and there is no way they can refuse the proposal!