Radha Ashtami and Mahalakshmi Vrata 2020: Date, Time and significance

New Delhi: Bolo Radhe Radhe! The birth anniversary of Radha Rani is celebrated as Radha Ashtami. This year, it falls on August 26. The day is celebrated on the Ashtami during the Shukla paksha of Bhadrapada month. It is also known as Radha Jayanti.

There are various legends and beliefs related to Goddess Radha. Some believe her to be the eternal better half of Krishna, others think that she is a symbolic representation of love for Krishna. In other words, Lord Krishna is incomplete without Radha and that is perhaps the reason why their name is always taken together.

Radha is believed to be a part of Krishna. What soul is to body, Radha and Krishna represent the perfect balance and devotion which a devotee should have towards the eternal lord. As per one belief, Radha is also seen as an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi as Lord Krishna is a Vishnu avatar.

Radha Ashtami Vrat Timings:

Radha Ashtami on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:21 PM on Aug 25, 2020

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:39 AM on Aug 26, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

So in a way, goddess Lakshmi is also prayed on this day. And this year it is falling on August 26 - a Wednesday.

On Radha Ashtami, a half-day fast is observed and prayers are made to Goddess Radha and Shri Krishna. Similar to Ekadashi Vrat, devotees observe this fast for a full day and that too without water. It is said that goddess Radha is worshipped during the day time or noon as per Hindu tradition. Devotional songs and bhajans are sung by devotees, followed by a prasad which usually includes of a spicy plum chutney called Radha Red.

Special Mantras recited during Radha Ashtami are:

Aum Vrashbahnujaye Vidmahe,

Krishnapriyaye Dheemahi

Tanno Radha Prachodyat

Jai Jai Shree Radhe!

Also, the Manimahesh Yatra which starts from Shri Krishna Janmashtami concludes on Radha Ashtami.

Mahalakshmi Vrata 2020:

The auspicious Mahalakshmi Vrata where devotees pray to the goddess before the full moon in the month of Shravan as per Hindu calendar began on August 25, 2020 - Tuesday.

This special day is dedicated to goddess Lakshmi, consort of Lord Vishnu. Devotees seek blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, consort of Lord Vishnu. She is the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The Mahalakshmi Vrat is observed for sixteen consecutive days ending on the Krishna Ashtami during Ashwin month (as per Purnimanta calendar followed in North India).

Mahalakshmi Vrata Timings:

Mahalakshmi Vrat on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Moonrise Time - 12:23 PM

Mahalakshmi Vrat Begins on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Mahalakshmi Vrat Ends on Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami is also observed as Radha Ashtami. The Mahalakshmi Vrat coincides with Durva Ashtami Vrat when Durva grass is worshipped. The same day is also observed as Jyeshtha Devi Puja which is performed for three consecutive days - it began on August 25 this year.

Here's wishing happy Mahalakshmi Vrata and Radha Ashtami to all our readers!