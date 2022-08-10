Raksha Bandhan 2022: Brothers and sisters, finally Raksha Bandhan is here. While any rakhi tied with love is precious for your brother, certain coloured rakhis can benefit certain zodiacs more. Astrologer Rosie Jasrotia tells us which coloured Rakhis are best for each zodiac.

Aries

The lord of Aries is planet Mars. Sisters should tie red coloured rakhi to brothers belonging to this zodiac. It is considered auspicious for those who belong to Aries.

Taurus

The lord of Taurus is the planet Venus. Sisters should tie blue-coloured rakhi on the wrists of their brothers.

Gemini

The lord of the Gemini zodiac is planet Mercury. Therefore, green-coloured rakhi should be tied on the wrists of brothers of this zodiac. It will also be helpful in improving the mind of both brother and sister.

Cancer

The lord of the Cancer zodiac is Moon. In such a situation, sisters should tie white coloured rakhi on the wrists of their brothers.

Leo

Sun is the lord of Leo's zodiac. According to astrological belief, people of the Leo zodiac should be tied red or yellow coloured Rakhi.

Virgo

Mercury is considered to be the ruling planet of Virgo. If a sister ties a dark green rakhi on her brother's wrist, then all the unfinished works of the brother will be completed.

Libra

The lord of the Libra zodiac is Venus. In such a situation, sisters are advised to tie pink coloured rakhi on the wrists of their brothers for long life.

Scorpio

The lord of the Scorpio zodiac is Mars. Sisters should tie red coloured Rakhi on the wrists of brothers of this zodiac.

Sagittarius

The ruling planet of Sagittarius is Venus. Sisters should tie yellow coloured rakhi for brother's success.

Capricorn

Saturn is the lord of Capricorn. Therefore sisters should tie blue coloured rakhi on their brother's wrist. With this, the grace of God always remains on your brother.

Aquarius

Saturn is the lord of Aquarius. In such a situation, sisters should tie a dark purple rakhi on the wrists of their brothers.

Pisces

The lord of Pisces is the planet Jupiter. Sisters should tie a yellow coloured rakhi. With this, your brother will get freedom from all kinds of diseases.

Apart from this, if one's brother's horoscope has Kaal Sarp Yog or the impact of Rahu, a rakhi with peacock feathers will help keep the brother stress-free and happy, says astrologer Jasrotia.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News. Zee News does not confirm this.)