Raksha Bandhan 2023: 50+ Rakhi Wishes, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Messages And Quotes To Share

Rakshabandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan will take place on August 30 and 31 this year. The two dates are due to Bhadra Kaal, which is a time when Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be performed, according to Drik Panchang. So, on these two occasions, you can tie the Rakhi. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Kaal ends on August 30 at 9:01 pm.

This year, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha will start at 6:31 pm and finish at 8:11 pm on August 30. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch will run from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm. August 30 at 10:58 am to August 31 at 7:05 am is the Poornima Tithi (Full Moon).

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Images

1. "May our bond always remain strong, just like this rakhi thread."

2. "Wishing you joy, success, and a lifetime of happiness, dear brother."

3. "With this rakhi, I promise to always stand by your side."

4. "May the thread of love we share never unravel. Happy Rakshabandhan!"

5. "You've been my protector, my confidant. Happy Rakhi, dear brother!"

6. "To the one who has always been my first friend, Happy Rakshabandhan!"

Happy Raksha Bandhan Wishes For Brother

8. "Distance may separate us, but our love knows no bounds. Happy Rakshabandhan!"

9. "May this Rakhi bring you prosperity and success in all your endeavors."

10. "Tied with love, this rakhi carries my best wishes for you."

11. "No matter where life takes us, you'll always have a special place in my heart."

Happy Raksha Bandhan Wishes And Messages

1. On this Rakshabandhan, may the thread of love and protection bind us forever. Wishing you a joyous and blessed day!

2. May the bond of affection between siblings grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Rakshabandhan to you and your family!

3. As we celebrate this special day, let's cherish the memories and look forward to creating many more. Happy Rakhi!

4. May the festival of Rakhi fill your heart with happiness and your life with positivity. Have a wonderful day!

5. On this auspicious occasion, I pray for your well-being, success, and happiness. Happy Rakshabandhan!

Also Read: Happy Rakshabandhan 2023: 7 Exquisite Mehndi Designs to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

6. Distance may separate us, but our bond remains unbreakable. Sending you love and warm wishes this Rakhi.

7. May our relationship be as beautiful and everlasting as the colors of Rakhi. Happy Rakshabandhan!

8. With every thread tied, may you be protected from all challenges and sorrows. Have a blessed Rakhi!

9. As we celebrate the sacred bond of siblings, here's wishing you a life filled with love, laughter, and prosperity.

10. From childhood fights to adult confidants, our journey has been amazing. Happy Rakshabandhan, dear sister/brother!

11. On this Rakhi, I promise to always stand by you, just as you've stood by me. Cheers to our wonderful bond!

Happy Raksha Bandhan Messages For WhatsApp and Instagram Caption

12. May the joy of Rakshabandhan radiate in your heart and illuminate your path. Happy and blessed Rakhi!

13. As you tie the Rakhi, remember that you're not just giving a thread, but a promise of love and support.

14. May the rakhi thread remind you that no matter where life takes us, you'll always have my back. Happy Rakshabandhan!

15. Wishing my amazing sister/brother a day as special and vibrant as the bond we share. Happy Rakhi!

16. Let's celebrate the memories we've created and look forward to many more to come. Happy Rakshabandhan!

17. Distance can't diminish the love we have for each other. Sending warm wishes and a tight virtual hug this Rakhi.

18. May the festival of Rakhi bring along happiness, success, and a stronger bond between us. Happy Rakshabandhan!

19. On this occasion, I pray for your good health, prosperity, and a life filled with positivity. Happy Rakhi!

Also Read: Rakshabandhan 2023: 5 Heartwarming Ways To Celebrate Rakhi When You Don't Have A Real Brother

20. No matter how busy life gets, know that you're always in my thoughts and prayers. Happy Rakshabandhan!

21. May the threads of Rakhi strengthen our relationship and protect you from all harm. Have a joyful day!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes for Sister-in-Law (Bhabi)

22.On this Raksha Bandhan, may God bless you with a healthy, happy and prosperous life. Sending warm heartfelt wishes to you on this Rakhi...Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhabi!

23. You are the best gift I could have asked for. Let's celebrate our special relation this Raksha Bandhan and promise to protect each other today and always!

24. Rakhi is both special and exciting now with my sweet and gorgeous Bhabhi beside you. Sending you warm and heart-warming wishes on Rakhi. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

25. Having a beautiful sister-in-law like you is the most precious gift I could have ever had. There is never a dull moment when you are around. Happy Raksha Bandhan bhabi.

26. Bhabi I will always be there to give you advice, solve your relationship matters. Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhabi!

27. Even though we may fight some days but we are the best friends and I’ll always stand by you in difficult times. Wishing you a very happy Raksha Bandhan!

28. To my Bhabi, who is the most precious and adorable one. On this Raksha Bandhan, I wish that you are always smiling and happy. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

29. On the auspicious occasion of Rakhi, I want to pray to God to always shower my sister-in-law with all the happiness and goodness in life.

30. Dear Bhabhi, you were the very first friend I made and became the best, you were the very first person with whom I shared all my secrets and chocolates because you have always been special. Happy Rakshi to you.

31. The best gift god gave me is a wonderful sister-in-law like you. Happy Rakhi!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes, Messages and SMS

32. May the bond between siblings be as pure and everlasting as the essence of Rakhi. Have a joyful celebration!

33. As the thread of Rakhi is tied, may our bond be fortified with love, understanding, and unwavering support.

34. On this Rakhi, I want you to know that you mean the world to me. Here's to the wonderful connection we share!

35. May the festival of Rakhi fill your life with sweetness and your heart with joy. Happy Rakshabandhan!

36. Our journey as siblings has been incredible, and I'm excited to see what the future holds. Happy Rakhi, dear sister/brother!

37. As you tie the Rakhi, may it protect you from all difficulties and bring positivity to your life. Happy Rakshabandhan!

38. Wishing you a day as vibrant and colorful as the threads of Rakhi. May your life be full of love and laughter!

39. On this special occasion, let's celebrate the bond that makes our lives brighter. Happy Rakshabandhan!

40. May the sacred thread of Rakhi remind us of the love, laughter, and shared memories that make our relationship special.

41. As you tie the Rakhi, remember that you're not just offering a thread but a promise of unwavering support and care.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 Quotes To Share

42. May the festival of Rakhi bless you with happiness, success, and a lifetime of cherished memories. Happy Rakshabandhan!

43. Distance can't diminish the love and affection we have for each other. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Rakhi!

44. As you tie the Rakhi, may it symbolize the unbreakable bond of love and protection between us. Happy Rakshabandhan!

45. May the threads of Rakhi strengthen our relationship and bring us closer together, no matter the distance. Happy Rakhi!

46. On this Rakhi, I want to express my gratitude for having you as my sister/brother. You're a source of constant joy in my life.

47. As we celebrate this special day, let's remember the laughter, the fights, and the unconditional love that define our bond. Happy Rakshabandhan!

48. Distance may keep us apart, but the bond we share remains unbreakable. Sending you love and warm wishes on Rakhi!

49. May the festival of Rakhi bring along joy, success, and a stronger connection between us. Happy Rakshabandhan!

50. On this auspicious day, let's celebrate the beautiful bond we share and look forward to many more cherished moments together. Happy Rakhi!

51.Sabse pyari meri behna, sukh me dukh me sath rehna, jiwan ki khushiyan hai tumse, tum ho to fir kya kehna. Raksha Bandhan ki shubhkamnayain!