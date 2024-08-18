Raksha Bandhan 2024 Horoscope: Best Sibling Pairs As Per Astrology

Raksha Bandhan 2024 is going to be celebrated on August 19. On this auspicious occasion, sisters traditionally tie a sacred thread or rakhi on the wrists of brothers, who take a pledge to protect their siblings. Having a sibling can bring both joy and fulfilment. It's a special bond though the relationship is not always smooth. Some people are simply perfect as sibling pairs, fitting together like two bugs in a rug. As per Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned astrologer, here are some of the most charming zodiac teams as siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best Sibling Duo, As Per Astrology

Pandit Jagannath Guruji lists the following pairs as the best sibling duo. Check out:

Sagittarius And Aries

In terms of astrology, there is no more exciting and remarkable sibling combination than Aries and Sagittarius, two signs noted for their upbeat spirits and fantastic personalities. The two have an unusual capacity to go on wild adventures together and overcome any hurdle that stands in their way, because of their deep love for one another.

Taurus And Virgo

When it comes to Taureans and Virgos, honesty and safety come first. Furthermore, they place a high importance on loyalty and trust. These two zodiac signs may have opposing characteristics, namely analytical and intuitive, but they actually help each other during difficult times.

Aquarius And Gemini

In contrast to Aquarians' reputation for inventiveness and charm, Gemini excels at persuasion. The two siblings not only enjoy a great time together, but they also have profound discussions and share beneficial ideas, which helps them grow in all aspects of their lives.

Cancer And Pisces

Cancerians and Pisceans can encourage and comfort one another during difficult times due to their comparable sensitivity and emotional intelligence. Even though both of these zodiac signs experience a variety of emotions, they never let their feelings overpower them. However, their perceptive natures make them a good match.

Scorpio And Leo

Scorpios and Leos are the dominant souls. They are both highly committed to their aspirations and the things that make them happy. Their support for one another in times of need is unwavering, even if they occasionally disagree.

Libra And Capricorn

Libra and Capricorn have many characteristics in common, including a grounded and pragmatic approach to life. This makes them an excellent combination. Siblings born under these two zodiac signs often form an unprecedented comfort zone.