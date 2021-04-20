Ram Navami 2021 puja muhurat timings: Full puja vidhi, fasting ritual

New Delhi: The much-awaited and auspicious festival of Ram Navami is on April 21 this year. After the 9-day festivity of Chaitra Navratri coinciding with Ram Navami on Wednesday, devotees are looking forward to welcoming the birthday of Lord Rama. However, celebrations are low key this year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

RAM NAVAMI MUHURAT TIMINGS:

Rama Navami on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:02 AM to 01:38 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 36 Mins

Sita Navami on Friday, May 21, 2021

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:20 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 12:43 AM on Apr 21, 2021

Navami Tithi Ends - 12:35 AM on Apr 22, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

It is said that Lord Ram was born on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.

RAM NAVAMI PUJA VIDHI:

- On this special day dedicated to Lord Rama, you must wake up early and take bath.

- Clean your home and the puja room.

- Place an idol or frame of Lord Ram in the puja room

- Prepare prasad to offer the god

- Decorate the aarti thal with akshat, chandan and incense sticks.

- Read Ramayana or other holy scriptures

- Perform aarti during the muhurat

As Ram Navami coincides with Chaitra Navratri, Day 9 - all those worshipping the goddess perform the Kanya Puja/Kanjak Puja and offer the prasad bhog to the goddess.

As per the belief, by keeping Ram Navami vrat, one can atone their sins and achieve Mukti or liberation. Here's how you can observe Ram Navami vrat or fast:

Devotees can choose from three kinds of fasts:

1. Fasting from midnight till noon or 12 pm.

2. Fasting from midnight till midnight or 12 am.

3. Taking a one-time meal in the day.

The one-time meal can comprise fruits, shakes and light beverages (milk or water-based). One can also choose to have a meal of potatoes without garlic, ginger, onion, Haldi (turmeric) - only Sattvic Food items.

Chaitra Navaratri, which began on April 13 this year, concludes with Rama Navami celebrations on April 21. The prayers of Navaratri are initiated after Ghatasthapana which symbolises Devi Durga. The Goddess is invoked to accept sincere prayers and humble offerings.

You can also read Ramayana and learn from Lord Rama's deeds.

Here's wishing everyone and very Happy Navratri and Ram Navami!