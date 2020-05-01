Sita Navami 2020: Date, puja timings and significance

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Sita Navami this year falls on May 2. It is the birth anniversary of Devi Sita, also celebrated as Sita Jayanti at many places. Described as the daughter of the earth goddess Bhumi, Sita was adopted by Janaka, king of the Videha dynasty after he founds a baby while ploughing the land for a Yagna. She was in a beautiful golden casket. Because she was found on a ploughed land - hence the name Sita - goddess earth's daughter.

Goddess Sita's birth anniversary is celebrated on the Navami tithi (date) of the Shukla Paksha during Vaisakha month. As per many popular beliefs, it is said that Devi Sita was born in Pushya Nakshatra and it happened to be a Tuesday.

Sita married Lord Rama in a grand wedding celebration after the latter won her heart in a swayamvara as he was the only one to be able to string Pinaka - the bow of Lord Shiva. It is said that Lord Rama too was born on the Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

And incidentally, as per Hindu calendar, after Ram Navami, Sita Jayanti is celebrated.

Here are puja timings:

Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 10:58 AM to 01:38 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 40 Mins

Sita Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:18 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 01:26 PM on May 01, 2020

Navami Tithi Ends - 11:35 AM on May 02, 2020

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Sita Navami!