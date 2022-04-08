Ram Navami 2022: Check puja muhurat timings, puja vidhi, fasting rituals

New Delhi: The much-awaited and auspicious festival of Ram Navami is on April 10 this year. After the 9-day festivity of Chaitra Navratri coinciding with Ram Navami on Sunday, devotees are looking forward to welcoming the birthday of Lord Rama.

Since Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, the celebrations at the spiritual site are remarkable and breathtaking every year.

For the unversed, Lord Ram was born during the Madhyahna period, Madhyanhna means in the middle of the Hindu day. It is considered to be the most auspicious time to perform Rama Navami puja vidhi.

Here are the auspicious dates and timings for Ram Navami this year:

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:07 AM to 01:40 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 32 Mins

Sita Navami on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:23 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022

Navami Tithi Ends - 03:15 AM on Apr 11, 2022

RAM NAVAMI PUJA VIDHI:

- On this special day dedicated to Lord Rama, you must wake up early and take bath.

- Clean your home and the puja room.

- Place an idol or frame of Lord Ram in the puja room

- Prepare prasad to offer the god

- Decorate the aarti thal with akshat, chandan and incense sticks.

- Read Ramayana or other holy scriptures

- Perform aarti during the muhurat

As Ram Navami coincides with Chaitra Navratri, Day 9 - all those worshipping the goddess perform the Kanya Puja/Kanjak Puja and offer the prasad bhog to the goddess.

As per the belief, by keeping Ram Navami vrat, one can atone their sins and achieve Mukti or liberation.

Here's how you can observe Ram Navami vrat or fast:

1. Fasting from midnight till noon or 12 pm.

2. Fasting from midnight till midnight or 12 am.

3. Taking a one-time meal in the day.

The one-time meal can comprise fruits, shakes and light beverages (milk or water-based). One can also choose to have a meal of potatoes without garlic, ginger, onion, Haldi (turmeric) - only Sattvic Food items.

Here's wishing everyone and very Happy Navratri and Ram Navami!