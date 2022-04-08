Chaitra Navratri 2022, Day 7: Maa Kalratri is worshipped for 'fearlessness'!

New Delhi: The auspicious Chaitra Navratri festival began this year on April 2 and will culminate with Ram Navami on April 10. During Navratri, nine different forms of Nav Durga Maa are worshipped.

MAA KALRATRI IS WORSHIPPED ON DAY 7 OF NAVRATRI:

On the 7th day of Navratri, Devi Kalratri, also known by the name Kaalratri is worshipped. Devi Kalratri is regarded as one of the many destructive forms of Maa Shakti which includes Kali, Mahakali, Bhadrakali, Bhairavi, Mrityu, Rudrani, Chamunda, Chandi and Durga.

Often Kali and Kalratri are used interchangeably but the two deities are separate respectively.

CHANT MAA KALRATRI MANTRAS:

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

MAA KALRATRI PRARTHANA:

एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।

लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥

वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।

वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

(Mantras as mentioned in Drikpanchang.com)

GODDESS KALRATRI:

Devi Kalratri is believed to be the fiercest form of Durga, and her appearance often invokes a feeling of fear. She is the destroyer of all demon entities, ghosts, spirits and negative energies, who disappear upon knowing of her arrival.

Kalratri is also associated with the crown chakra (the Sahasrara chakra). She bestows the believer with siddhis and niddhis, namely knowledge, power and wealth.

Also called the Shubankari which means auspicious in Sanskrit, it is said that she gives auspicious and positive results to her devotees, making them fearless. She is also known by the names Raudri and Dhumorna.

Her weapons include hooked vajra and curved sword, Abhayamudra, and Varadamudra. She is mounted on a donkey, lion or tiger as per various legends.

Happy Navratri to all!