Ramadan 2021: Foods to avoid dehydration while fasting in Ramadan

New Delhi: The ninth month of the Islamic calendar Ramadan or Ramzan, which is considered to be the holiest month of the year among the Muslim community across the globe is around the corner and this year it falls in the hot summer season.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk for the entire month and indulge in repentance from the almighty Allah and give alms to the poor.

Fasting in summers can be a hard task. Soaring temperature levels can leave one dehydrated and exhausted.But worry not, here are some food items and eating habits to avoid during Ramadan for a better fasting experience.

Tea and Coffee: Both these beverages which are immensely popular among people contain caffeine,which can cause dehydration. If you cannot altogether give up tea and coffee then try to reduce the amount you intake.

Salty food items: While salty food items like samosas and pakoras are a big part of Iftaar, they are not a healthy food option. Salty food also makes you more thirsty as salt facilitates water loss. Instead opt for fruits and vegetables that have high water content like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, tomatoes, etc.

High-sugar food: Food high in refined sugar like jalebis, can make you gain weight. Sugar food gives an instant spike in energy levels followed by a sudden dip, which can also leave you hungry. Instead opt for low glycemic foods (foods that take time to break down, hence keep you feel full for a long time) like oats, millets, eggs. If you are fond of sweets, eat dates and fruits as they are rich in nutrients and are not bad for health as refined sugar.

Avoid drinking too much water at a go: Many people end up drinking too much water at a go after breaking their fast. Avoid doing that as it can dilute your digestive juices in the stomach and also prevent you from eating nutrient rich food as you end up feeling full because of high water intake. Instead drink water in small intervals.

