Ramadan 2021: Healthy and nutritious recipes for iftar and sehri in Ramzan

New Delhi: The ninth month of the Islamic calendar year, Ramadan or Ramzan, which is considered to be the holiest month among the muslim community and in which they observe a month long fast starts on Wednesday (April 14) in India.

In this blessed month, Muslims across the globe seek for Allah's forgiveness and ask for his guidance. They also observe a month-long fast which starts before sunrise and ends at sunset each day.

Before starting their fast, Muslims eat a pre-dawn meal called sehri or suhoor, to help their body get nutrition to stay without food for long hours. The fast is broken at the time of dusk with a feasty meal generally, which is called Iftar.

Fasting long hours can be hard hence it is important to eat healthy and wholesome food items to nourish your body.

Check out this simple protein-rich Soya Bean Parantha recipe by masterchef Sanjiv Kapoor that you can include either eat at sehri or iftar.

Since, this year Ramadan falls in the scorching summers, make sure to keep yourself hydrated by adding a lot of water rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber and tomatoes in your diet and try to stay away from deep fried salty food items that make you feel thirsty.

