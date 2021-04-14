हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramadan 2021

Ramadan 2021: Healthy and nutritious recipes for iftar and sehri in Ramzan

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar year, Ramadan or Ramzan, which is considered to be the holiest month among the muslim community and in which they observe a month long fast starts on Wednesday (April 14) in India.

Ramadan 2021: Healthy and nutritious recipes for iftar and sehri in Ramzan
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay/representational image

New Delhi: The ninth month of the Islamic calendar year, Ramadan or Ramzan, which is considered to be the holiest month among the muslim community and in which they observe a month long fast starts on Wednesday (April 14) in India.

In this blessed month, Muslims across the globe seek for Allah's forgiveness and ask for his guidance. They also observe a month-long fast which starts before sunrise and ends at sunset each day.

Before starting their fast, Muslims eat a pre-dawn meal called sehri or suhoor, to help their body get nutrition to stay without food for long hours. The fast is broken at the time of dusk with a feasty meal generally, which is called Iftar.

Fasting long hours can be hard hence it is important to eat healthy and wholesome food items to nourish your body.

Check out this simple protein-rich Soya Bean Parantha recipe by masterchef Sanjiv Kapoor that you can include either eat at sehri or iftar.

Since, this year Ramadan falls in the scorching summers, make sure to keep yourself hydrated by adding a lot of water rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber and tomatoes in your diet and try to stay away from deep fried salty food items that make you feel thirsty.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ramadan 2021Ramzan 2021Ramadan recipesramzan recipesiftar recipessehri recipes
Next
Story

Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 2: Worship Maa Brahmacharini for peace and prosperity

Must Watch

PT2M28S

PM Modi's crucial meeting with Vice President, Governors and Lt. COVID-19 regarding COVID-19