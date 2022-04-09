New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramazan or Ramadan began this year on April 2 and Roza (fasting) started a day after. It is during this time of 30 days that Muslims across the globe observe the fast (Roza) marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Muhammad as per Islamic belief.

RAMADAN FASTING RITUALS:

It is believed that people observe fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah. All those who are fasting during the daytime are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping the fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.

Therefore, before sunrise (Sehri) and sunset (Iftar) are extremely important time slots for those observing Rozas. So now it is time to quickly help our readers with some delicious and easy-to-make Sehri and Iftar recipes.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

People celebrate the festival lavishly by wearing new clothes, offering Namaz, eating together after sunset and greeting 'Ramazan Mubarak' which completes on the day of Eid!

