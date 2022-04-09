हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramadan 2022

Ramadan 2022: Check out these yummy Sehri and Iftar recipes and try at home this Ramazan!

RAMAZAN 2022: Before sunrise (Sehri) and sunset (Iftar) are extremely important time slots for those observing Rozas. 

Ramadan 2022: Check out these yummy Sehri and Iftar recipes and try at home this Ramazan!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramazan or Ramadan began this year on April 2 and Roza (fasting) started a day after. It is during this time of 30 days that Muslims across the globe observe the fast (Roza) marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Muhammad as per Islamic belief. 

RAMADAN FASTING RITUALS:

It is believed that people observe fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah. All those who are fasting during the daytime are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping the fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.

Therefore, before sunrise (Sehri) and sunset (Iftar) are extremely important time slots for those observing Rozas. So now it is time to quickly help our readers with some delicious and easy-to-make Sehri and Iftar recipes. 

SEHRI RECIPE:

IFTAR RECIPE:

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

People celebrate the festival lavishly by wearing new clothes, offering Namaz, eating together after sunset and greeting 'Ramazan Mubarak' which completes on the day of Eid!

Ramazan Mubarak!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ramadan 2022Ramazan 2022Ramadan fasting recipesRamazan fasting recipesiftar recipessehri recipesRamzan
Next
Story

Ram Navami 2022 on April 10: How it is related to Shirdi Sai Baba!

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Parliament proceedings started in Pakistan