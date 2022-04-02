हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramadan 2022

Ramadan 2022: Send these Ramazan WhatsApp, Facebook messages, greetings to loved ones!

After the moon sighting, the holy month of Ramazan begins and culminates with Eid festivity which takes place after the 30-day period. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramadan or Ramazan has begun on April 2 this year. It is during this time of 30 days that Muslims across the globe observe the fast (Roza) marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Muhammad as per Islamic belief. 

Let Allah guide your way to success and bless your family with good health, wealth and prosperity!

May the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace, Ameen, Sum Ameen!

 

This Ramazan, may Allah shower you with prosperity, good health and wealth. Ramzan Mubarak!

Ramadan Kareem to you and your family!

Let there be love, light, peace and prosperity. Ramzan Mubarak!

Hope the light of Allah illuminates your world and blesses your family. Happy Ramzan!

On this Ramadan, here's wishing for a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, happiness, health and prosperity. Allah bless you and your family!

The word Ramadan has an Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which stands for scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month, therefore, fasting during this month is done to purify the souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Ramazan Mubarak to all!

