Ramadan Kareem 2024: Ramzan Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Posts And Messages To Share
Ramadan is a holy month of fasting that marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims all over the world.
- Every Muslim fasts, prays, engages in charitable giving back to the community, and engages in introspection during this time.
- Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food; it's about purifying the soul and nourishing the spirit.
- Ramadan gives the chance to drop bad habits and grow spiritually and morally.
During this holy month, which lasts for nearly four weeks and two days, all adult Muslims are, required to maintain a fast. On this auspicious occasion marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan, please greet your loved ones with the following words, wishes, and quotes:
- May you take the right path in your life and stay blessed. May your heart be filled with love, good desires and purity. Ramadan Mubarak
- Ramadan is the month of happiness and peace. Enjoy this auspicious time with your loved ones. Happy Ramadan
- May this Ramadan 2024 bring positivity to your life and remove all negativity. Happy Ramadan 2024
- May your family live long, and I hope you get a chance to visit Holy Makkah with your parents. Stay blessed. Ramadan Mubarak 2024
- Sending wishes on the holy month, Ramadan, that may Allah bless you and your family with togetherness, joy and happiness. Happy Ramadan 2024
- Be sincere and patient during Ramadan. All your wishes and happiness are taken care of by Allah. Greetings of day.
Ramadan 2024 Quotes
- "Fasting is, first and foremost, an exercise for identifying and managing adversity in all its forms. With faith, in full conscience, fasting calls women and men to an extra degree of self-awareness." - Tariq Ramadan
- "Whoever fasts the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith, and hoping to attain Allah's rewards, then all his past (minor) sins will be forgiven." - Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)
- "Break the cycle of your daily life, and take a different approach towards Ramadan to embark on a new journey." - Dr. Bilal Philips
