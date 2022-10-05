Ravan Dahan On Vijayadashami 2022: Time, effigy burning, weapon worship, celebrations and significance

Ravan Dahan 2022: The nine-day Navratri festival comes to an end with the celebration of Dussehra on Shukla Paksha Dashmi in the month of Ashwin. The Dussehra festival marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravan, who had kidnapped Mata Sita. Thus, the burning of the ten-headed effigy of the demon king along with the effigies of Kumbhkaran (Ravana's younger brother) and Meghanada (Ravana's son) is a significant ritual of the Dussehra celebration, also known as Vijayadashmi.

Ravan Dahan is standing evidence of the historical epoch that saw the revival and victory of Dharma over Adharma. Ravana, a manifestation of evil, was destroyed by Rama, a symbol of Dharma or righteousness.

Ravan Dahan 2022: Date and time

Ravan Dahan will be performed on 5th October this year after sunset at 8:30 pm. It is considered auspicious to bring home the ashes after the Ravan Dahan, which is performed in Pradosh Kaal during the Shravan nakshatra.

Ravan Dahan 2022: Significance

With the help of the vanar king Sugriva and his army of vanars (monkeys), Lord Rama defeated Ravan, the son of the sage Vishrava and the rakshasi Kaikesi, who had Sita imprisoned in Lanka in the Ashok Vatika. Lord Rama and Mata Sita arrived in Ayodhya around 20 days after killing Ravan, and that day is celebrated as Diwali.

Every year, Ram Lila, a dramatization of Lord Rama's story (based on the Ramcharitmanas) featuring song, storytelling, recitation, and dialogue, is staged throughout north India as part of the Dussehra celebrations. It begins on the first day of Navratri and ends with Ravan Dahan. With Dussehra, preparations for Diwali, one of the largest Hindu festivals that takes place 20 days after Vijayadashami, begin.

Ravan Dahan 2022: Weapon worship

Weapon worship plays a significant role in people's lives on this day. On this day, those who keep weapons in their homes for self-defence ask God for protection by worshipping their weapons.

Worshipping weapons has a deeper meaning in Indian mythology than only being related to things used in battle or combat. It also serves as a metaphor for our endless battle against ego and ignorance, but also the final burning of the Ravana effigy. The ray of wisdom that frees us from its bonds of ignorance and ego is said to be able to defeat them- The worship of weapons symbolizes that.

Ravan Dahan 2022: Burning the Effigy Of Ravana

On Vijayadashami or Dussehra, a gigantic Ravana effigy is created with straw and crackers and beautifully embellished with jewellery and outfits made of recycled clothes and paper. The Meghanada and Kumbhkaran effigies, which are also burned, are two steps behind the Ravan effigy.

