Republic Day 2019: These Bollywood films will reignite the patriotic fervour in you

This Republic Day let the fire of patriotism ignite in you and keep the spirit of nationalism invoked. Bollywood has delivered some of the heartwarming movies on national spirit, so to celebrateR-day in a cinematic way, we thought of listing out some of the best ones. Through these amazing movies which showcase one's love and dedication towards the country, you will once again be driven by the zest to serve the nation. Patriotism is not a religion or a duty, it is a feeling.

Here's the list of movies that you must watch this Republic Day:-

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh, a socialist revolutionary and a major part of the Independence struggle. The movie features Ajay Devgn, in and as Bhagat Singh. The film displays Bhagat's life from his childhood where he witnesses the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, until the day he was hanged—23 March 1931. Hanged at the age of 23, the fighter's struggle is a must a watch.

Lagaan

Lagaan, literally meaning “tax'' is a great Bollywood blockbuster that added yet another feather in Aamir Khan's cap. Set in the Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj, the movie focuses on the plight of the poor villagers burdened by the taxes, followed by a challenge thrown by an arrogant British officer to defeat them in a game of Cricket in order to avoid paying the taxes.

Rang De Basanti

Determined to make a film on Indian Freedom Fighters, a British Documentary filmmaker visits India to choose five young actors for her, based on the diary entries left by her grandfather. What follows is their journey during the course of the film and their love for their country. A movie, away from the religious differences and a group of friends where each one comes from a different religious background.

Chak De! India

Sports always brings along with it a feeling of patriotism and so does this movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team. The movie teaches the significance of patriotism and the feeling of love towards one's country through the medium of India's national game. The movie starring many young lovely ladies was a Box Office hit, so if you haven't watched it yet, this is it!

Swades

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades is a story of a young Project Manager who works for NASA in the United States. He travels to India in order to find his nanny who looked after him during his childhood. The movie shows his journey and how he paints a beautiful picture of India.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Set in the time of Partition of India in 1947, the movie narrates the struggles of a Sikh truck Driver played by Sunny Deol who falls in love with a beautiful Muslim girl played by Amisha Patel. It's a story of their fight against those who are hell bent on separating them.

Lakshya

With crisis, comes a sense of responsibility. This Hrithik Roshan starrer is the story of a young clueless, indisciplined boy who joins the Indian Military Academy against the wishes of his parents but later on runs away. The story revolves around how he realises his responsibilities and the decisions concerning the good of his family, girlfriend and the country.

Purab aur Pachhim

Purab aur Pashchim is a reminder of how great our country is through the journey of Bharat (played by Manoj Kumar) who travels to England for higher studies. His struggle and efforts to change the mindsets of the people living there towards India win our hearts. The movie features some of the great actors of old times like Saira Banu, Vinod Khanna, Nirupa Roy and many others.

Gold

Releasing this Independence Day, Gold starring Akshay Kumar talks about the first India Olympic Gold at the 1948 Summer Olympics that took place in Britain, right after gaining Independence from the British Raj. It is a story about winning a GOLD against Britain on their home ground and the pride that followed.

Border

A big Bollywood Blockbuster, Border featuring actors like Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, is a patriotic film based on the Indo-Pakistan War, 1971. An old yet powerful film that will ignite the fire of patriotism in you!

Raazi

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi showcases the life of an Indian girl, Sehmat who turns into a spy and marries a Pakistani military officer played by Vicky Kaushal on the behest of her father to save India from the attacks. The movie displays her courage and her dedication to save the country. Definitely, a must watch!

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is the first Bollywood film of 2019 to enter the coveted 100 crore club. The film is also the first blockbuster of this year and has received immense love from the audience. The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar.