Ring in the New Year 2022 at home with these 5 innovative, fun party ideas!

New Delhi: Can you believe that 2021 is almost over? We're only a few days away from the New Year (2022) and people are already basking in the festive holiday season. Although restrictions are back on due to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, home celebrations are always a great option to ring in the New Year.

So, as you start preparing for the New Year with a list of resolutions, goals and plans, don't forget to celebrate the past year that has gone by. Here are 5 doable, fun ideas for a low-key, home New Years celebration.

1. Host a karaoke night: Get out the mics and sing your heart out to your favourite songs! Yes, ring up a few friends and host a smashing karaoke party at your home. There are hundreds of karaoke sing-along videos readily available on YouTube which you can use. Plug them into your speakers and show off your awesome singing skills. You could even duet with your friends to old songs and refresh precious memories.

2. Dance party: Invite over friends or even family and challenge them to a fun dance-off in your living room. Blast the music and pump up the steps to peppy songs. It's a great way to let go of all the stress you've been carrying throughout the year and enter the New Year with zeal and contentment.

3. A photo session to remember: Grab your funkiest clothes and accessories and dress up at home for a memorable photoshoot with your friends and family. You can decorate your house with colourful lights for a party feel, light up the rooms with candles and then pose for pictures. Don't forget to share them on Instagram!

4. Game night: Bring the house down with some good old-fashioned games such as monopoly, charades and cards. Either online or in-person, gather your mates for an eventful night filled with games and loads of chit-chat.

5. Cook a grand meal: Want a quiet New Year's Eve? Whip up your favourite dishes on the last day of the year. You can start with appetizers, main course, drinks and desserts. Pamper yourself in the grandest way ever.

We wish you happy holidays and a happy New Year!