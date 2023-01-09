Sakat Chauth 2023: Is it on January 10 or January 11? Know all about date, timing, vrat katha and puja vidhi

Sakat Chauth date, shubh muhurat: A very important Hindu festival, this is a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha where women fast and pray for good health and long life of their children. It is believed that Lord Ganapati bestows special blessings on those who observe this fast. It is also said that by worshiping Lord Ganesha and Sakat Mata on this day, all wishes are fulfilled. Ruchika Periwal, astrologer of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, shares with us the story behind Sakat Chauth, date in 2023, puja vidhi and more.

Sakat Chauth 2023: Date and timing

The fast of Sakat Chauth is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. This year, the timings are:

Sakat Chaturthi Tithi begins on January 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM

Chaturthi Tithi ends on January 11, 2023 at 2:31 pm

Sakat Chauth is also known by the names of Sankashti Chaturthi, Tilkut, Magh Chaturthi. On this day women fast for the long life and progress of their children.

Sakat Chauth 2023: Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha

As per the Hindu calendar, the day falls on the fourth day during Krishna Paksha in the Magh month. There are several stories of Sakat Chauth. Here are three of them.

Vrat Katha 1:

As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that On this day Lord Ganesha came out of the biggest sakat (crises) of his life. That is why it is called Sakat Chauth. Once, mother Parvati went for bath and made Ganesha stand outside, asking him not to let anyone enter. When Lord Shiva came, Ganapati stopped him from coming inside too. Lord Shiva got angry and beheaded Ganesha with his trishul. Seeing this condition of her son, mother Parvati started mourning and insisted that her husband bring her son back to life. When Mother Parvati made a lot of requests to Shiva, Lord Ganesha was given a second life and he was given the head of an elephant, and Ganesha was called Gajanan. From that day, Lord Ganapati also earned the position of being the first god who is worshipped in any puja. On the day of Sakat Chauth itself, Lord Ganesha is believed to have received the blessings of 33 koti devis and devtas. Since then, this date became synonymous with Ganapati worship. It is said that on this day Ganapati does not let anyone go empty handed.

Vrat Katha 2:

An old, blind woman used to live in a village with her son and daughter-in-law. She was an ardent follower of Lord Ganapati. One day, Ganesha appeared before her and asked her to make a wish. Seeing her confusion, the lord asked her to take suggestions from her son and his wife. While the son said that she should ask for wealth, his wife said she should ask for a grandson. The old woman also consulted her neighbours who said she should ask for eyesight. The woman finally asks the god for all three - wealth, grandson and eyesight - and all her wishes came true.

Vrat Katha 3:

In another story, there was a potter in a village who used to make nice clay pots and hardened them in the kiln. One year when the potter kept utensils in the kiln, the fire was not able to ripen the pots. A desperate potter approached the king, who consulted the Rajpurohit, who suggested offering the sacrifice of a child each time kiln is prepared for utensils.

Each family had to sacrifice a child. After some days it was the turn of an old woman who had only one son. It was day of Sakat Chauth. The old woman, an ardent devotee of Goddess Sakat, gave her only son Betal nut of Sakat and "Dub Ka Beeda" as a symbolic cover of protection, as per Drik Panchang. The old lady told her son to pray to Goddess Sakat while in kiln and she did the same. Due to the grace of Goddess Sakat, the kiln - which would take many days to ripen - was prepared within one night and the potter saw in astonishment the next day that not only the son of the old woman safe and alive but also other children who were offered before to prepare kiln were also alive.

This made people believe in the compassion and power of Goddess Sakat. The day of Sakat Chauth therefore also commemorates the gratitude for Goddess Sakat. Mothers worship her, along with Lord Ganesha, and pray to save their children from harm.

Sakat Chauth 2023: Puja rituals (or puja vidhi)

Astrologer Ruchika Periwal shares the puja rituals:

1. A holy bath is performed every morning when people get up early.

2. Take a sankalp of fasting in observation.

3. Light a diya with desi ghee and place an idol of Lord Ganesha there.

4. Put haldi tilak on the idol, decorate it with yellow flowers, and give modaks, or sweets, til koot, and fruit

5. Durva grass must be given by devotees to Lord Ganesha

6. Before breaking their fast, devotees must recite vat katha and perform Lord Ganesha aarti in the evening.

7. After seeing the stars, the fast will be broken.

Sakat Chauth 2023: 5 things to do

Astrologer Ruchika Periwal shares these five tips:

1. On this day, along with the worship of Lord Ganesha, devotees have to offer ghee and jaggery. After Paran, it is to be eaten as prasad and distributed to all the family member.

2. If you work hard in work and you do not get the result, then you have to chant the mantras of Shri Ganesh. Like: "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah" has to be chanted 11 times and flowers are also to be offered along with each mantra. After this, laddoos made of sesame and jaggery should be offered.

3. If you are worried about something, then you have to make a swastika with turmeric on a betel leaf. After that, offer that leaf to Lord Ganesha and pray to him that all troubles go away.

4. During the fast, eat makhana kheer, til koot, til laddoo, satvik food like sabzi-poor kuttu pakodi

