Sakat Chauth 2024: Date, Rituals And All You Need To Know About The Festival

It's that festive time of the year again when Sakat Chauth is joyfully celebrated across the country. This occasion, also known as Sankashti Chaturthi or Sankatahara Chaturthi, is marked by women observing a fast to pray for the well-being and prosperity of their family and children, dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Falling on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh, as we prepare to commemorate this auspicious day, here are some essential considerations.

Date:

Every year, Sakat Chauth is celebrated mainly in the Northern states of India. According to Drik Panchang, this year, Sakat Chauth will be observed on January 29.

Shubh muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 6:10 AM on January 29 and will end at 8:54 AM on January 30.

Rituals:

Followers begin their day by bathing early, pledging to observe the Sakat Chauth fast throughout. They then adorn the deity with fresh attire, setting it on a stool. The idol of Lord Ganesha receives offerings of flowers, fruits, and sweets, followed by the performance of the Sakat Chauth aarti. The fast concludes after partaking in til laddoo as prasad.

Significance:

Lord Ganesha is renowned for bestowing prosperity, wealth, health, and happiness upon his devotees. Traditionally, women observe a fast on Sakat Chauth to seek longevity and success for their children. The conviction is that wholeheartedly observing the fast and performing the puja can attract the benevolent blessings of Lord Ganesha. Couples encountering challenges with childbirth may also observe the fast and seek the divine intervention of Lord Ganesha for a positive outcome.

Mantra:

Om Gam Ganapataye Namah

Aum Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi,

Tanno Danti Prachodayat