sambhaji jayanti 2020

Sambhaji Jayanti 2020: All you need to know about the great Maratha ruler

Sambhaji Bhosale was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He succeeded to the throne after Shivaji Maharaj’s death and ruled the Maratha kingdom for nine years.

Sambhaji Jayanti 2020: All you need to know about the great Maratha ruler
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: May 14 is marked as the birth anniversary of Sambhaji Bhosale, a Maratha ruler. The day is celebrated as Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti across Maharashtra and other parts of India. He was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He succeeded to the throne after Shivaji Maharaj’s death and ruled the Maratha kingdom for nine years.

Sambhaji Bhosale was born on May 14, 1657, to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his first wife Saibai at Purandar Fort. His mother died when he was two-years-old and hence, was raised by his grandmother Jijabai.

During his rule, the Maratha kingdom witnesses several wars against the Mughals to save his empire and country. Samabhaji shaped the Maratha kingdom and is known for his valour. He died in 1689 after being captured, tortured and executed by the Mughals. He was succeeded by his brother Rajaram I.

Sambhaji was married to Jivubai (Yesubai). They had two children - Bhavani Bai and Shahu.

